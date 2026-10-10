Men Who Truly Couldn’t Care Less About You Usually Say 4 Emotionally Distant Phrases In Casual Conversation

When you've got it bad for someone, it's tempting to shut off logic and ignore the questionable. You may want to focus on the good (He called! He asked me to dinner! He picked up the check!) and glaze over all that happened in between.

We're very happy he figured out how to use the phone and that you're eating well, but listen for some verbal red flags dribbling out of his mouth between bites. If he says any of the below, treat it like a "low battery" warning on your iPhone. Your listening experience is likely nearing an end.

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Men who couldn’t often say a few emotionally distant things:

1. 'I hate making plans'

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Translation: I don't want to make plans with you.

The man unwilling to commit to a movie a week in advance is the same man who isn't so sure you'll be in his life next week. We've heard all sorts of clever ways to justify a no-plans philosophy. Some even sound downright noble: "I'm a hippie, I don't like constraints"; "I'm moody, it's me, not you"; "I believe in keeping things open."

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Wonderful for them, but rather childish and inconsiderate (even on a friendly level) for anyone else involved. This alone speaks volumes about his Big-Picture plans, not only for himself but especially for you.

2. 'All the women I've dated were just too much'

Translation: He isn't willing to compromise.

We know our kind can overreact. Overanalyze. Cry at the wrong times and get worked up over things that were perhaps nothing. But beware the man who says all the women (but not you, of course!) he's dated were crazy.

You may initially delude yourself into thinking you're cooler than the average woman and can melt that steely exterior with your no-frills style, but sooner or later, you'll likely have demands that are just going to be "too much" for him.

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Men who describe all their previous partners as "too much" may reveal more about themselves and their relationship dynamics than about their former partners. While there's no specific diagnosis for labeling partners this way, it can indicate underlying issues that affect current relationships and may signal a lack of respect.

3. 'I never go after hot women'

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Translation: He's lazy and insecure.

We once went on a first date with a guy who let slip that he doesn't date the "hot" women because they're too much work. He said he often pursues the "second-rate" ones. While our egos winced, his lack of confidence to go after what he views as first-rate (and his obvious insecurity) turned us off more than the insult.

4. 'I'm not the boyfriend type'

If he doesn't think he's boyfriend material, take his word for it! No translation is needed.

Melissa Noble is a writer, editor, and creative director whose work on pop culture, celebrity, and relationships has appeared in New York Magazine, the Frisky, and OK Magazine.