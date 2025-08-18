Strong relationships and meaningful friendships don't happen by accident. They're developed through consistent behavior that brings people closer together. While most people want genuine and lasting connections, certain unconscious habits can unintentionally push people away.

It's important to remember that loneliness rarely happens overnight. Understanding these habits isn't about judgment, but about creating awareness that can help anyone build the kind of relationships that bring joy and genuine connection throughout life.

Men who end up alone and friendless later in life display these 4 habits without realizing it:

1. He plays the push-pull game

He is keeping you off balance by pulling you in one day and pushing you away the next. It can work like a charm and get you hooked.

Push-pull dynamics, especially when driven by avoidant tendencies, can prevent the development of a secure attachment style, making it harder to form healthy, lasting relationships. One study suggested that the lack of stability can lead to emotional burnout and a desire to avoid the pain associated with these relationships.

2. He takes you on an emotional roller coaster

Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

Some men claim that women live for this emotional up and down. Their theory would hold that if he were just a nice guy who liked you as much as you like him, you'd be bored with him already. So, he's not that nice to you.

Research inconclusively found that relationships characterized by emotional manipulation, inconsistent behavior, and a lack of genuine emotional connection are unsustainable. While men might initially use these tactics to control or secure a relationship, the long-term consequences are often detrimental to the relationship itself and the individual's well-being.

3. He refuses to commit to anything

Dean Drobot / Shutterstock

With every push, you make every demand for more time, more attention, etc., you drive him further off. He doesn't want a woman who seems too clingy.

Emotional withdrawal can create a cycle of disconnection, misunderstanding, and resentment, making it difficult for relationships to thrive. According to one study, partners may eventually choose to leave due to a lack of security or a desire for a more committed relationship, leading the commitment-averse individual to be single.

4. He only engages in low-investment/high-reward activities

He cooks for you at home, invites you for a movie at home, only hangs out with you late at night, and only texts/phones to arrange logistics. These are all standard jerk moves.

So, there it is. He might like you, but he likes his independence and his multiple partners more.

You're probably not going to get more out of him than this because — he doesn't have to give you any more than this to get his needs fulfilled. It's up to you now if you're willing to accept this as a partner or if you need something more.

Dating can be a hard thing to do, but you have to know exactly what you want, or you'll put up with less than you deserve.

Em & Lo is a Yourtango partner and a blog about all things intimacy. They have contributed to numerous publications, including Glamour, Details, New York, Cosmo, The Boston Globe, ReadyMade, Men’s Health, and more.