Meet The British Guy Who Lives With Two Girlfriends And Impregnated Them Both

British man, Adam Lyons, had once been called the luckiest man in the world due to his living arrangement with his two girlfriends. Brooke Shedd and Jane Shalakhova used to live together with Lyons in Austin, Texas.

Lyons and Shedd gave birth to their son, Dante, but in 2017, the threesome couple announced that they were expecting a new baby with Shalakhova.

This polyamorous couple shared an extra large king-sized bed and believed the new baby would make their family complete.

Lyons, 39, said, "It's so sweet that we all get to parent and raise the kids together. We have talked about it at length and we all consider ourselves parents to the children. With the kids, our titles are officially 'Dad', 'Mum', and 'Mum'. For us, three definitely works better than two."

In fact, the threesome couple believed that their relationship might just be the future of all relationships.

Lyons, the CEO of his own business, told interviewers, "For us, three people works because it enables us to manage daily life so much better. So many of our friends are in 'normal' two-person couple relationships with kids, jobs, and all the other typical responsibilities and I see them struggling to juggle their lives, it's difficult with two people."

He continued, "But with three parents, we always have the ability for one person to look after the kids and as a result, we never begrudge each other anything because we all have lots of time. With three people, it's logistically so much easier to handle all those things — we share out the responsibilities and it fits our sexual preferences too...

...when Brooke, Jane, and I first came out about our relationship, we had some criticism and certain people said we wouldn't last. But we've been going for five years now. What we have is not a fling or a phase, we're a real family with healthy, happy kids. Our son Oliver doesn't even recognize what is 'unusual' about our family. This should be the future of relationships, where people are able to enjoy love in any way they feel works. Three people and three parents make so much sense to us."

Shalakhova, 30, said that she never intended to be a mother until she realized how much easier it would be with three parents.

She worked for Lyons’ company, saying, "When I had boyfriends before, I never wanted or cared about kids. Growing up, I always thought that when you had a baby, you became a slave to your child. You see a lot of parents struggling. But raising Dante with Adam and Brooke and watching him grow up with three parents around, I realize we could do it as a family.

With three parents around, it's so doable. With three parents, we can still have a social life, make time for one another and share the parenting tasks so you don't end up like the typical sleep-deprived mum! With two partners, there's so much help and I'll never have to leave my kids with someone I don't trust.”

Shedd, a 31-year-old bisexual mother, has a child from a previous relationship.

"I'm so excited for Jane's pregnancy — I love talking to her bump. I've always wanted four sons so this is a dream come true. I think our good parenting is one of the sexiest things about our relationship. It's incredible to see Adam and Jane with the kids and how we share all the responsibilities. We definitely want a few more kids and I would love to have a wedding to show my commitment to Adam and Jane," she said at the time.

The threesome lived on a large plot of land that holds two houses. One of them was an office, and the other Shedd utilized it as a home school where she had planned on teaching all the children.

Shalakhova continued, "We love living and working together — the family house is a one-minute walk from our office. Adam and I can have meetings in the office and head back home for lunch with Brooke and the kids. It allows us to spend more time together. I love coming home and getting a kiss from Brooke, Dante, and Oliver!

My pregnancy was a planned one. We were trying for a baby — it just felt like the right time and parenting together as a threesome is a lot of fun. But Brooke has the primary mothering role — she looks after the children and will homeschool all the kids."

Shedd went on to say, "Adam and I always knew I wanted to homeschool our kids. We both excelled at school because we found it too easy. We wanted to our children a chance to really succeed and get lots of attention. Oliver can read, write and understand things beyond a normal school academic curriculum."

They had hoped that later that year, they could all get married and have more children.

As Shedd explained, "Jane and Adam still really want a daughter so we've agreed that they should definitely try for another baby. But I would definitely love to get married to Adam and Jane. It's something we've always wanted even though it's not legal. Even so, it's important that the three of us can make a commitment to each other with our family and friends around.”

Lyons added, "We haven't got any solid plans for a wedding just yet but it's on the cards. Prior to that, I'm bringing Brooke, Jane, and the kids to England before she gives birth. I want to celebrate our pregnancy with my loved ones in Britain."

Once in a while, the trio liked to add a fourth, but they admitted that with the kids and the pregnancy, they were all pretty tired.

Lyons added, "We are still open in our relationship and we do sleep with other people outside the three of us, but to be honest, we don't have much time anymore! We're exhausted and happy with the children. We're still open to fun when it comes along. If we wanted to add someone, I'm sure we could."

Shalakhova made sure to say, "But absolutely we still make time to go to strip clubs together! We just hang out and have fun there. With three people around, it's easy to schedule in fun activities. We always make sure we have time to do fun things together and have weekly date nights. Adam, Brooke, and I still sleep in the same super king-size bed together. It still gets very hot and sweaty with the three of us."

Shalakhova gave birth in July 2017 to a baby boy named Orion Victor Lyons. She announced the news through Instagram, writing, "Welcome to the world my son Orion Victor Lyons. July 6, 2017! I had no idea I could love someone this much. I feel like my heart is going to explode!!! You were born to reach for the stars!"

However, the threesome's happily ever after came to a halt in December 2019 when Shedd announced her separation from the relationship.

She said that she and Lyons had split after eight years together, and she also already split with Shalakhova in 2018 after five and a half years together.

Shedd told her followers, "To all those that have been inquiring... Adam and I have somewhat separated. We spent a truly wonderful eight years together, had a host of gorgeous children, and some really incredible adventures. Unfortunately, it is time for us to close this chapter of our lives. There are so many reasons that brought us to this conclusion but none of them matter in the end. What matters is that we've wound up reaching in different directions.

And we needed to separate in order for each of us to move forward in a happy and healthy way as individuals. I think the world of Adam. He is an absolutely wonderful father to our children, was a beautiful partner, and is still a very good friend. We really created some magical, lifetime memories. I hope all the best for him in his future ventures, and I truly wish him all the happiness this life can bring."

She also asked for privacy: "There is no need to choose sides in either direction, as we ourselves intend to retain a close friendship and camaraderie. Just because it wasn't forever, doesn't mean it wasn't magic."

Lyons also posted the news on his social media, echoing Shedd's statement.

