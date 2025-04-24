MeToo And The Myth Of Millennial Fragility: How A Movement To Call Out Abusers Became A Debate About Agency

My first real use case for the internet was asking Jeeves how to kiss a guy. Ask Jeeves was the Google of the ’90s for those with no bells ringing. Back then, it was far too abstract to search for something on the “internet”— what even was the internet? Far better to ask a specific entity a specific question, even if that entity was an embarrassingly inefficient search engine with a curious name and a dopey cartoon mascot.

Born in 1982, I sit right on the cusp of Gen-X and Millennial — a Xennial, if we’re being precise. Technology didn’t shape my coming of age, but it came close enough that I understand how it could have. And so I sit right on the fault line of a generational debate that has been bubbling with increasing frequency in the age of #MeToo.

While Millennial women call out men louder than ever, scrutinizing even the most minor of missteps, an increasing number of Gen-Xers look on from the sidelines, aghast that women have become so fragile.

In the urban feminist circles I’m most familiar with, it usually starts with a shared sense of outrage, awe at the brazen ubiquity of sleaze. But when it comes to specifics around sexual assault, things inevitably slink into grayer terrain — maybe a guy inappropriately placed his hand on a woman during a date, maybe a celebrity made an objectifying comment in an interview. Not ideal, but not illegal either.

From there, things splinter. “Women should just tell men to stop,” someone, older than me, will say with a shrug of her shoulder, so ready to move on to the next topic, she’s nearly hopping out of her seat.

Another woman, younger than me, will look as if she’s seen a ghost. “Like saying ‘stop’ is ever that easy,” she’ll shout between a tight, practiced smile. If the wine is flowing, so will the buzzwords. “Women can’t say—or even know—what we want when internalized misogyny and patriarchy run rampant.”

The older woman follows with a pained effort not to roll her eyes.

To imply that a woman is incapable of accessing her wants, essentially stripping away her agency, is, to her, the least feminist belief of all.

Sabrina Bracher / Shutterstock

Meanwhile, I sit silently, nodding along like a bobblehead doll. Every point I understand; every counterpoint I concede. Each argument makes sense at the time it’s uttered, until the next one renders it senseless, and then again and again until it’s time to split the bill.

While Baby Boomers’ history is too shrouded in sexism to get nitpicky, and Gen-Z is too woke to bother with old-timers, Gen-X and Millennials are fighting it out like siblings who overlapped in high school. We share just enough history to keep an eye on what the other is up to while being inevitably embarrassed at whatever it is we witness.

Generational claims have their setbacks. For one, they’re never entirely accurate. For each Gen-X woman skeptical of today’s outrage, others are cheering it on. And yet among feminists, Gen-X appears to be the most divided—or maybe just confused.

Gen-X author Megan McArdle asked, rather reasonably, of Millennials: “How has the most empowered generation of women in all of human history come to feel less control over their bodies than their grandmothers did?”

Responses typically come in the form of takedowns. When Sarah Silverman admitted she didn’t much mind when Louis C.K. asked to to do something inappropriate in front of her, while still conveying sympathy for those who did, she was quickly criticized and apologized immediately.

In a recent interview, Janeane Garofalo, a poster child for Gen-X feminists, put a pin on this particular divide, defending Louis C.K.’s return to stand-up and arguing that he should be left alone. She said of women in his audience, “If you don’t want to listen to him, get up and leave the room.”

It sounds simple, and it is, if everyone is capable of asserting their needs. Whether this is true is at the heart of this particular divide, which, on closer inspection, may not be a divide at all. Rather, Millennials are responding to the unique culture they came of age.

While Gen-X was arguably the first group of women to have their equality acknowledged, Millennial women were the first to enter a world where their equality wasn’t questioned, which would have been great, were it not premature.

Millennial women’s sense of self was so quickly assumed, many never had a chance to develop it. On the tail end of the women’s movement, Gen-Xers were the first to climb the corporate ladder in earnest. Generally painted as defiant and a little bit gloomy, they’ve always had a tight grip on reality (even if it bites).

Millennials, on the other hand, known as affirmation-seeking idealists, grew up being told the feminist fight had long been won. But aided by the explosion of the internet, the rise of adult videos, and the bubble of social media that would define their coming of age, an entirely different reality was unfolding.