Gen-X People Like Me Are Unsung Generational Heroes — 'Stop Treating Us Like The Forgotten Middle Child'

Boomers are busy telling you how to live your life based on what worked for them in a world where door-to-door encyclopedia sales were a thing, and a woman could afford to stay home. Meanwhile, we’re here trying to make sense of a world that flipped the script every few years. We’ve been the resilient ones, the adaptable ones.

Remember, Gen-X were the kids who played outside until the streetlights came on, got in trouble for it, and somehow survived without a GPS tracker attached to our every move.

We were the ones who got jobs at 15, not because we wanted the “experience” but because we needed gas money for our cars, which, by the way, were handed down to us with no airbags and a few dents, not like those fancy new ones with “lane assist” and whatnot. (Back then, lane assist meant your friend in the passenger seat shouting, “You’re drifting!”)

Then there are the Millennials. Bless their digital-first hearts; they get blamed for everything from killing the cereal industry to ruining 9-to-5 jobs.

But while they were busy trying to find themselves with overpriced coffee and figuring out how to afford avocado toast on a budget, we were navigating our crises of existential dread. You see, we were cynical before it was cool.

Gen-X mastered the art of the eye roll and perfected the nonchalant shrug. We had irony on lock before you could tweet about it.

Do you think you’ve got it rough, Millennials? Try living in a time where “alternative music” was a thing because we were so tired of the mainstream we created our genre.

We grew up in an era where MTV played music videos, then switched to reality TV, and you know what? We survived that cultural whiplash, too.

We weren’t handed trophies just for showing up; if anything, we were handed a stack of bills, a questionable economy, and a whole lot of attitude about how we were going to deal with it. Spoiler alert: we’re still figuring that out but with a lot more flair.

And now, let’s talk about Gen-Z. Oh, the digital natives! The ones who have never known a world without Wi-Fi and think TikTok challenges are the height of human achievement.

To them, phones are extensions of their hands, and social media likes are a form of currency. They’ve never had to “be kind, please rewind” or understand the significance of waiting a week to see the next episode of their favorite TV show. Binge-watching? We did it first with VHS tapes and a lot of dedication.

But while they’re busy going viral and perfecting their meme game, we’re sitting back, sipping our Mountain Dew, and remembering a time when the biggest controversy was whether Ross and Rachel were actually on a break. We’re the generation that knows the value of unplugging because we live without being constantly plugged in.

We’re the ones who can tell you what it was like to wait for your favorite song to come on the radio, ready to hit play and record at a moment’s notice. Patience, young grasshoppers. Real patience is hoping the DJ doesn’t talk over the first few seconds of your favorite song. That’s character-building.

What makes Gen-X the unsung generational heroes? It’s simple: resilience. We’re the latchkey kids who learned independence early.

Our parents were at work, and we learned to fend for ourselves. We knew how to fix a broken VCR, and we knew every trick to get the Nintendo cartridge working again (blowing on it, smacking it, praying to it).

We were the first to navigate a world that wasn’t mapped out for us by social media algorithms. We had to figure out who we were without the luxury of filters — both literal and metaphorical.

We grew up watching The Breakfast Club, and we understood every character because, let’s face it, we’ve been them all at some point. The brain, the athlete, the basket case, the princess, and the criminal — all rolled into one complex, wonderfully flawed, and fantastically sarcastic person who doesn’t quite fit into a box, thank you very much.

We are adaptable, self-reliant, and a little bit jaded, but in the coolest way possible. We don’t need constant validation because we were raised on a steady diet of “you’re on your own” and “figure it out.” We’re not the generation looking for the “like” button in real life.

We were the generation that didn’t even have social media until we were already adults. Imagine navigating high school without Instagram or Facebook. Yeah, we did that, and we have the emotional scars to prove it.

Those scars made Gen-X who we are — tough, resilient, and maybe a little sarcastic.

Millennials might be the “me” generation, and Gen-Z might be the “we” generation, but Gen-X? We’re the “whatever” generation.

Not because we don’t care, but because we’ve seen it all, done it all, and frankly, we’re just tired of all the fuss. We’re pragmatic, not pessimistic; we just know that sometimes life is more about showing up than showing off.

And here’s where we get our superpowers: we know how to straddle the line between analog and digital. We remember the thrill of buying a new album and reading the liner notes as much as we appreciate the convenience of streaming the entire discography of any band in seconds.

We have this unique perspective because we saw both sides. We remember a time before the internet, but we were young enough to embrace it when it came along. We remember when your phone was attached to a wall, and you couldn’t take it to the bathroom (not that you should, anyway.)

We’re also the masters of skepticism, which, let’s face it, is a survival skill in today’s world. We know better than to believe everything we see online because we remember a time when misinformation was just a rumor that died in the schoolyard and not a worldwide trend.

We’re the original fact-checkers, not because we had to be, but because we were trained to question everything — after all, we grew up in a world where The X-Files told us to trust no one.

But look, maybe — just maybe — we’re all a little more alike than we’d like to admit. Maybe we all have our quirks and our faults, and perhaps every generation has something valuable to bring to the table.

Maybe the Boomers have their wisdom, the Millennials have their passion, and Gen-Z has their tech-savviness. And maybe, just maybe, we’re all human, trying to make sense of a world that doesn’t come with a manual.

insta_photos / Shutterstock

But don’t get me wrong — we’re still the best generation. Why? Because we’re Gen-X. We’re the rebels, the survivors, the ones who learned to roll with the punches and keep going.

We’ve seen it all, done it all, and yet, here we are, standing strong in our worn-out Converse sneakers and vintage band tees, holding on to our Walkmans and our sarcastic wit. We’re the ones who know how to embrace change while also respecting the past. And if that makes us the unsung heroes of every generation, then so be it.

So, to all the Boomers, Millennials, and Gen-Zers out there, let me say this: every generation has its strengths, but Gen-X? We’re the glue that holds it all together.

We bridge the gap between the analog and digital worlds. We’re not stuck in the past or lost in the future.

We’re right here, in the now, rolling our eyes at your hashtags but secretly proud that you’re still trying to figure it all out. Because if there’s one thing we know, it’s that life doesn’t come with a manual — and that’s just the way we like it.

And remember, if you need any tips on surviving a power outage, finding the best VHS tape repair methods, or how to make a killer mixtape, we’re your go-to experts. After all, we’re Gen-X.

We’ve seen it all, and we’re still here, standing strong in our plaid flannel shirts, waiting for the world to catch up. So while you’re busy scrolling and swiping, we’ll be here with our coffee (black, of course), our stack of ‘80s movies, and our soundtrack of life. And trust me, it’s a pretty great view from here.

Andrew J. Mair is a writer and storyteller whose work explores faith, family, and culture. He is the author of Tales of a Paperboy: A Christmas Story and has been featured on multiple platforms, including YourTango.