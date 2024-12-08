Psychology Says If You Can Master These 7 Skills, You'll Win Your Divorce

Many women find it difficult to trust their intuition during and after a divorce. This may be because they have not completed their divorce recovery. It would help if you learned to trust your intuition to move forward after divorce and "win' your divorce with peace, confidence, and clarity.

Exercise your intuition and learn to listen to what it's telling you. Try different methods to get in touch with yourself and see what works to help you hear and listen to your intuition.

If you can master these seven skills, you'll win your divorce:

1. Pay close attention to details

Listen to yourself by paying attention to the things that come to you suddenly and sometimes for no reason. Some people receive intuitive messages through images that "pop" into their heads, while others might get a feeling in the pit of their stomach or thoughts that seem to yell at them from nowhere, research from 2012 confirms.

Notice those feelings, images, or thoughts. Learning how your body communicates with you will help you listen to it.

2. Look within

Felipe Borges / Pexels

You can meditate to see what journey your mind wants to take you on. Let your mind wander, and try not to direct the thoughts or images in your head. Find a quiet place to sit for a few minutes each day and unwind. Focus on something small to see what thoughts are left running through your mind, or focus on a single thought.

Discover how to have peace amidst the turmoil. Meditation has been shown to improve mental health and overall well-being.

3. Journal

Get a piece of paper and a pen and sit down. Clear your mind, and don't overthink anything. Just let your hand write. Your mind, or intuition, will guide your hand to get it all out. Research from 2022 states that journaling can even improve mental health.

When your hand stops writing, do something else, such as cook dinner, grab a snack, or go for a walk. Look at your writing later and see what your intuition is telling you. Keep a dream journal for an intimate look at what your intuition is trying to say.

4. Be honest about what's on your mind

Of course, you'll still have to think about what you say before you say it but say what's on your mind. You don't have to be rude or chastising to let it out.

Keeping your thoughts and emotions bottled up inside will smother your intuition and hinder you from living freely and peacefully. Repressing your emotions can also make you feel worse in the long run, research from 2009 confirms.

5. Start small

Chinmay Singh / Pexels

Ask yourself little questions that aren't of great importance to you. Pay attention to how your body responds to those inner questions.

The response could be a gut feeling, thoughts, inner-talk, symbols, or vivid images in your mind's eye. This will show you how your body and intuition are communicating with you.

6. Trust your intuition

Test your intuition regularly by choosing to ignore it and then see what happens or follow it and see what happens. If you do the opposite of your intuition, what happens?

Did you have a good day? Was everyone around you reacting strangely? Did things seem "off" or out of place? The next day, follow it all day. Did things go smoother? Was there more harmony in your day?

7. Listen to your body signals

If something internal is nagging at you about something specific, even if it makes no sense, listen. For example, if you keep getting a tingling feeling in one part of your body, have your doctor check it out. That could be your body warning you that something is wrong. On the other hand, you could be drained due to stress. It's always better to err on the side of caution.

Trusting your intuition goes hand-in-hand with trusting yourself, according to 2010 studies. You've gotten this far in life, so you must know something about how to survive. Make a conscious effort to listen to your intuition to make the rest of your days more harmonious and peaceful.

Cindy Holbrook is a divorce coach, personal development coach, and speaker.