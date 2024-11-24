Psychology Says If You Can Master These 9 Skills, You'll Be The Healthiest Person In The Room

Although today people have more information than ever about how to be happy and healthy, it can be a little overwhelming to try and keep track of it all. Naturally, too much information makes us feel confused and over-saturated. It's easy for anyone to lose sight of their authentic path and what they require to lead a satisfying, balanced, and happy life.

If you can master these nine skills, you'll be the healthiest person in the room:

1. Sleep

Ah, sleep. Your entire well-being (including your relationships) depends on it. The American Sleep Association says, "Many studies make it clear that sleep deprivation is dangerous. Sleep-deprived people who are tested by using a driving simulator or by performing a hand-eye coordination task perform as badly as or worse than those who are intoxicated."

2. Exercise

Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Here's the deal: exercise (i.e., elevating your heart rate and breaking a sweat) is Miracle Grow for the brain. Regular, aerobic exercise remodels our brains for peak performance by decreasing stress, lifting our mood, and sharpening our intellect, 2006 studies tell us. Overall, it simply helps you function better as a person.

3. Having connective relationships

Research confirms we are all social animals and we crave positive and connective relationships. A healthy relationship helps increase one's confidence and ability to grow as a resilient person. So, if you've finally entered a healthy, loving, stable relationship, that experience can shift the brain's old negative beliefs allowing for a tangible shift in your core self.

4. Activities that stimulate the mental activity

Just as exercise and sleep are building blocks for your brain, so is stimulating the mind. Whether it's via work or creative hobbies, using your mind to meet specific goal-driven tasks not only helps the fibers of your brain to connect more deeply (one 2019 study tells us) but it helps you feel accomplished as a human being.

5. Playtime

Children are not the only ones who need playtime — adults need playtime too! When was the last time you got so lost in the moment that nothing else mattered? Allowing yourself time to be creative and spontaneous and soak in new and innovative experiences is essential to the human spirit and gives one a sense of balance in life.

6. Physical touch

Git Stephen Gitau / Pexels

I'm not talking about being intimate. I'm talking about a hug, a caring squeeze of the arm, a holding of the hand.

Research from 2010 states we are born with the need to be touched. If a baby or child is not held or cuddled enough, he or she will not thrive. A warm, safe touch releases oxytocin (the bonding hormone) as well as reduces levels of the stress hormone, cortisol. In effect, the body interprets a supportive touch as someone saying, "I am here for you."

7. Community

There's a reason for the old saying, "It takes a village." Like children, we all need a village or in other words, a community, which helps us to feel a part of something, a sense of belonging. According to studies from 2023, having strong social connections and close friends is a significant factor in achieving happiness.

We are all social animals, hence our value of self is strengthened by the support of a team, a tribe, a village, or a group. Being a part of a community via shared interests (i.e., work, church, synagogue, sports, a club) is what brings the most meaning to our lives.

8. Ability to recharge

Just like a battery needs to recharge, so do you in the most simple non-stimulating ways. No, you will not turn into a puddle of mush by recharging with your People or Us Weekly magazine.

Mindless downtime to wind down is just as essential for your well-being as anything else. Remember, it's all about moderation.

9. Ability to understand yourself and your ego

This means taking the time to understand and observe you. Without a connection to you, satisfyingly living your life is impossible.

How can you learn what your growing needs are without truly understanding you? How can you learn to trust your instincts and make decisions without reflecting on what drives your behaviors? Harvard University research tells us having a strong sense of self can make us happier.

Learning to comfortably observe your steps in the world is one of the most invaluable gifts you can give yourself and there is no better time than now.

Carin Goldstein has been a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist for over 10 years. She also writes about relationships and marriage and has shared her expertise in various magazines and websites such as Cosmopolitan, Women's Daily, and Redbook.