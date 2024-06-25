Married Couple ‘Sitting In Their Poorness’ Discuss How It’s Possible They Overspend — And Uncover An Uncomfortable Truth

A married woman opened up about the stark reality of what it means to be poor in this economy, and how despite their frugal spending, she and her husband still find themselves not having enough money.

In a TikTok video, a content creator with the username @savvymoon admitted that she and her husband survive off a lower income, but despite their best efforts to make their money last, it never ends up going far.

Advertisement

She and her husband discussed how, despite 'sitting in their poorness,' they still overspend.

"My husband and I sat in silence in our poorness for a minute or two and then I finally asked him where are we overspending," she recalled. She explained that both she and her husband are extremely careful with their money and don't spend on things they don't need.

For example, they don't go out to eat, they don't order on food delivery apps, like UberEats and DoorDash, they pulled their kids from daycare because of the overwhelming cost of childcare, they canceled their gym memberships, they don't go shopping, and they try and limit how much money they're spending at the grocery store. And yet, despite all these changes and sacrifices, she and her husband still find themselves struggling to make ends meet.

Advertisement

She admitted that while they've been spending their money in the best way possible, she recently paid to have LASIK done. She explained that it was a mistake to spend that much money, but it was a necessary procedure and her health has improved because of it.

"But then our septic went out. We spent $600 on two separate occasions getting it pumped, but it just needs to be replaced, so that's $3,500," she continued.

Advertisement

She questioned how it's possible that her husband is working 60 hours a week, they both make a passive income, they're not buying unnecessary things, and still, it's rough for them financially.

Elnur / Canva Pro

"What I knew but had to say out loud is that we actually are not overspending; we just can't afford anything," she remarked. "That is a very sad truth, like, I don't know where we could cut costs."

Advertisement

A large amount of Americans are, unfortunately, in the same boat when it comes to making ends meet.

It's a sad reality, but there are many Americans in the exact same situation as this married couple. Despite having full-time jobs, the cost of living and inflation have made it hard to live comfortably.

As of May 2023, nearly 40% of American adults reported struggling to make ends meet each month, up from 34.4% in 2022 and 26.7% in 2021. A CNBC and SurveyMonkey poll in April 2024 found that 65% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck. Of those who said they live paycheck to paycheck, 35% said they would need to make $50,000 per year to feel financially secure, 44% said they’d need to make $100,000 per year, and 11% said they’d need to make $500,000 per year.

"There are actually millions of people struggling," Ida Rademacher, vice president at the Aspen Institute, a non-profit organization, told CNBC News. "It’s not something that people want to talk about, but if you were in a place where your financial security feels super precarious, you’re not alone."

Advertisement

Despite how much money you put away, which is now becoming more of a luxury as people find themselves constantly dipping into their savings, it seems like an endless cycle of financial insecurity and stress.

It's made even worse because wages at jobs aren't reflecting the economic and financial crisis that we're all living in, so things feel hopeless for a lot of American households.

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.