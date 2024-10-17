Man Asks For Advice After Leasing Office Forced Him To Pay A Higher Rent Due To A ‘Typo’ On The Lease

In today’s economy, with ever-rising rent rates and impossibly challenging real estate markets, finding a new place to live can be an overwhelming process. Even if you’ve been in a rental for a few years, the renewal process can be scary, as many landlords consider the transitional period an opportunity to massively raise their rent.

To the surprise of a Texas-based man on Reddit, his landlord seemingly did the opposite — lowering his rent by $40. The man signed on the dotted line, yet when he received his next bill, he was charged even more than the original rate.

A man’s leasing office tried to force him to pay more than the amount on his signed lease, claiming it was a ‘typo.’

"When it came time to renew our lease, we got an offer of $40 less than we used to pay," the man wrote on Reddit. "I thought it was odd for rent to go down, so I went to the office to confirm, and they said it was correct and gave me the lease renewal form that day. The lease has the lower number on it."

Natee Meepian | Shutterstock

"It was a legal document that we all agreed to and signed,” he stressed.

The man was surprised and excited about his lower rent payment, admitting in a comment that he wouldn't have renewed his lease if it weren't for the unexpected decrease. However, when his next rent bill actually arrived, it did not show the anticipated number.

“When the bill came in, it was $20 more than we used to pay," he wrote. "I went to the office to ask that it be corrected… But, management said the value on the lease was a typo because 'rent will only ever go up, not down.'”

Despite being a “patient man,” he couldn’t help but feel taken advantage of by his leasing office, especially given this was the first apartment he ever rented.

"In my opinion, $1160 and $1220 are not similar numbers,” he added

With the average rent for individuals lingering around $1100 in Texas, this Reddit man has found himself right in the middle of the pack when it comes to monthly rent costs. Still, anyone would be upset over an unanticipated — and not agreed upon — rent increase, whether it be by $60 or $600.

“I’m at a loss here,” he admitted. “I’m gonna go back again, but if they keep refusing I don’t know what to do."

Commenters reassured the man that his lease was a binding contract.

Ultimately, his lease is a signed legal agreement that cannot simply be broken or discarded over “a typo.” As daunting as it may be, especially as a first-time renter, this young man must advocate for himself.

Commenters urged the man to press his leasing office and push for them to re-send a bill that reflects the amount both parties signed and agreed to.

“Dear property manager, please refer to the lease which we both signed and we clarified before signing,” one commenter suggested as a drafted email. “This is a contract.”

Other Redditors advised the renter to consult “real legal counsel.”

“You did your due diligence checking when you thought it was odd,” one user wrote. “The time to check for typos is before you sign the lease… Pay what you owe based on the lease and consult a lawyer that specializes in rent, if possible.”

As with everything, however, it's best to consult an actual attorney rather than accept advice from Reddit. In some cases, a court could rule that the lease contract is void because the typo or error was obvious.

That means there is no contract, and the leasing agent could choose not to rent to you.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a News & Entertainment Writer at YourTango who focuses on health & wellness, social policy, and human interest stories