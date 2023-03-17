26-Year Old Spent $50K To Look Like A Genderless Alien

Over $50,000 is what one Los Angeles native has spent so far to make himself look like an alien. Oh, and within his lineup of surgeries is genital removal. That's right — that's how much this man who looks like an alien has spent.

Vinny Ohh has always felt like an outcast, like an alien who didn’t fit in. Since the age of 17, he’s been slowly transforming his body to look on the outside and how he feels on the inside.

In fact, he doesn’t consider himself male or female and thinks that there is no reason why he should have genitals.

Ohh has been quoted saying, “I want to be a sexless alien being. I want my outside to reflect how I feel on the inside.”

Over the past few years, he has had over 110 surgeries to get closer to a sexless, alien look, which has included:

5 facial peels

20 cryo facial freezing

12 cheek fillers

5 Botox sessions

2 brow fillers

35 face and whole body laser treatment

15 lip fillers

5 nose jobs

10 fillers for wrinkles

1 under-eye Botox

Ohh also has plans to get some pretty extreme procedures done in the future to fully get the look he's after. These include:

Nose job

Nipple removal

Genital removal

Forehead realignment

Ear pinning

Belly button removal

Cheek implants

Eyelid revision

Jaw implants

When talking about what he wants to accomplish with the surgeries, Ohh has said, “The overall image I want to do is an alien. I want to be a hybrid, not male or female. I've wanted to be sexless and genderless since I was 17. I've been going to doctors to see if it's possible but had no luck.”

He seems to fully stand by his position that genitals are simply not necessary for him: “I don't want people to think I'm trying to change into a woman. I could live without sexual organs so why should I have a penis or a vagina? I don't see why I shouldn't have my genitals completely removed and have nothing down there.”

And he also seems pretty comfortable being who he is, no matter who is looking. He claims that he has always received a lot of attention out in public because of the way he looks or dresses and hopes to inspire others to be who they are, too.

“I do kind of look like a Martian. I have a really big head, and no eyebrows and I've just been connecting with that. When people ask me how I'd label myself, I tell them an 'extra-terrestrial, hot mess, self-obsessed.' It's becoming my slogan. I do it to inspire the world in a certain way. I want people to stop labeling others or putting them in boxes. Over the years, I've realized I'm not gay, bi, trans, or any of these things, I just want to be me,” he added.

People either hate Ohh or love him, but he doesn’t seem to care either way.

“Some people absolutely love me and see me as a celebration and give a lot of compliments. I don't look real and people love it. Some people have said they want their kids to be like me and that I'm an inspiration for children who don't feel like they belong. Other times I've had shopping carts chucked at me or I've been considered a sexual object by men and women. I'm used to not fitting in,” he continued.

Aside from getting plastic surgery, Ohh is a pretty busy person. He's a makeup artist, LGBT activist, and part-time model. His Instagram account has almost 55,000 followers.

He also appeared in the TV show, The Plastics of Hollywood, which brings together a whole cast of real-life people who are addicted to plastic surgery. The show is meant to help them focus on their careers.

When he talked about his goals for being on the show, Ohh said, “I'm trying to wake people up to show them that gender roles in society do not matter and show them that we need to be better human beings and nicer to one another.”

According to the producer of the show, Marcela Iglesias, "Vinny is an alien new generation of new people who want to look different. In 15 years, hundreds of people will want to look like him. We're in an era where there are people who want to look like lizards, those who implant horns into their skulls, and people with full-face tattoos like the guy in Suicide Squad who are working. We want to be the first agency who will treat these human dolls, alien dolls, and cartoons as a normal part of the society that we're living in now."

While the whole idea of Ohh and the show seem to be a display of rebellion and attention-seeking, it seems that the underlying theme is that of kindness and acceptance for everyone, no matter what they look like on the outside.

Ohh revealed what his parents thought about his lifestyle. At first, Ohh said that they weren't supportive, but that their mindset eventually changed.

"The initial reaction when I was walking down my staircase in all these bodysuits and nine-inch heels from my parents was absolute fear and terror and emotion for me getting hurt. Then it turned into understanding and love. I'm very, very lucky," he said.

