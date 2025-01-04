Man Says The Way You Describe A Lion Can Reveal Whether Or Not You’re Too Smart To Fall For Propaganda

We’ve all heard of the phrase "King of the Jungle" as it pertains to Lions in pop culture. However, this is a misnomer. Lions typically make their homes in grassy plains and deserts across sub-Saharan Africa, unlike their Tiger cousins, who prefer jungles.

Another interesting tidbit is that lions don’t roar, but tigers actually do. It seems everything the tiger does, the lions are all taking credit for.

The tigers aren’t the only ones being side-lined by society; in fact when it comes to gender roles within the pride, lions don’t do as much compared to their feminine counterparts. That’s right, lionesses do most of the hunting and raising of young cubs.

So why do we attribute the lion with such falsities throughout history?

Animals like the lion symbolize what humanity wants to believe about themselves.

To humans, lions are considered majestic animals that symbolize courage, strength, and protection. It is why we often see them adorned on royal sigils and heralded throughout history.

We build statues of lions, share paintings of lions, and even go as far as to make their pelts into tacky decor.

It is part of human nature to center ourselves within every aspect of every ecosystem on this planet. Almost as if humanity has control issues.

Have a flock of sheep in the middle of a field? Well, then, they need to be herded by a human despite already knowing how to herd themselves without human intervention.

Despite our obsession with lions, we kill them at an alarming rate.

Our reasoning for involving ourselves in the lives of all creatures stems from the need to produce resources for ourselves. For example, a sheep produces wool, meat, and milk; thus, herding them not only helps to keep them in shape but also controls the vegetation as a sheep herder doesn't want to let the sheep run a muck and eat more grass than they need to.

Lions are often hunted and used for bone wine and medicinal bone plaster patches that relieve pain. So, despite our obsession with lions, we kill them at an alarming rate.

Poaching is a problematic belief that is propped up by Western Nations like the United Kingdom and the United States. Many see this as what is wrong with our country today, as hunters and poachers alike are going as far as to involve their children in these trophy hunting trips with little regard for the child's safety, as well as actively causing irreparable damage to the sub-Saharan ecosystem.

According to the David Shepard Wildlife Foundation, hunters seeking to trade animal products are not the only threats that lions in the wild face. As society grows and expands, we push lions out of their natural habitats, forcing them to eat livestock closer to human homes due to lack of prey.

Our government wouldn't lie to us about lions, would they?

Groups of male lions are often referred to as "coalitions," a group who have joined together for a common purpose.

Many governments around the world use the phrase coalition in reference to politics. In 2015, The National Democratic Institute and The Oslo Center for Peace and Human Rights released A Guide for Political Parties, detailing the steps one would need to build a coalition. The five strategies are as follows: develop a party strategy, negotiate a coalition, finalize a written agreement, work in a coalition, and finally identify the lessons learned.

As the TikTok account @_ayoldn explained, if we as a society are willing to accept a little lie about an animal like the lion, then what does it say about our acceptance of much bigger lies being told to us?

The United States government has had several hidden agenda projects in the past, such as the MKUltra program, and before that, they conducted the Project Artichoke Mind Control Experiment, which oversaw to involuntarily make a person want to assassinate another through the use of hypnosis.

Maybe we have been propagandized to see lions as greater than they actually are, that or lions have the best PR team known to mankind.

