Man Says The Most Frustrating Thing In The World Is That His Fiancée Is A 'Nice, Loving, Kind-Hearted Person'

A man on TikTok named John vented his frustrations to his over three million followers in a video, talking about what he thinks is the most frustrating thing in the world. If your mind is going to things like mowing the lawn or paying bills, you're way off the mark. He claimed that the most frustrating thing in the world is the fact that his fiancée is such a kind-hearted person. Most people would say that’s a good thing, but he explained why it's stressing him out.

A man explained that his fiancée being kind is frustrating because she won’t let him ‘destroy’ her boss’s life.

“The most frustrating thing in the world is when the person you love is such a nice, loving, kind-hearted person,” he started his video, “and for whatever reason people keep coming in y’all’s lives and these people walk all over, use, and treat the love of your life like absolute garbage.”

John continued, saying that his fiancée likes to “rise above” and sort of let karma run its course, hoping that the people who treat her poorly get what’s coming to them, but he wants to do things differently. He wants to “stoop to a lower level and [ruin] a [expletive's] day.”

He went into the “story time” of the video explaining that his fiancée, who is Ukrainian, just recently got a new job around the start of the Russian invasion and subsequently, the war. “For whatever reason, her superior thought it would be funny to play the Russian national anthem a couple times a day and get a reaction out of her,” he explained.

His wife had been directly impacted by the war and had family members die and homes destroyed because of it, so this kind of behavior from her boss went way too far. “Of course, she went to HR, but HR, for whatever reason, is buddy-buddy with this guy, so absolutely nothing was done,” he revealed.

His fiancée's superiors wouldn’t even acknowledge her successes with the company.

“This is the part of the story that’s actually, like, kind of funny,” he said. “So these guys are at the top of the top leaderboard in the entire company, so they thought they were untouchable.”

He explained that in just two weeks, his wife was able to “skyrocket” above them by a “landslide,” and, in his words, “made them look like idiots.” Normally, every week, they send a report to corporate that will let them know who’s performing well and what the leaderboard looks like, but when John’s fiancée was at the top, they intentionally didn’t send out the reports for three or four weeks.

Also, her bosses like to hype up the person who is at the top. They’ll buy them lunch and brag about them to corporate and do all of these kind things, but, as you probably guessed, John’s fiancée didn’t receive the same treatment.

He argued it’s because they were jealous that she was simply better at their jobs than they all were, and even though there’s no real proof to back that up, some might say it’s in the pudding.

The man wanted his wife to let him ruin her boss’s day by exposing his life.

“She wouldn’t let me use my following and expose them on everything because we have recordings,” he claimed. “We have evidence that we could have sent to corporate, but that didn’t happen.”

Not only that, but because of this whole situation, John did some digging into the man who was harassing his wife and found some juicy secrets. “I did a little bit of digging and figuring out a little bit about this guy and found out that he was engaged four times in a year,” he revealed. “Do you know how amazing the joke would be to be like, ‘Hey, how’s your quarterly engagement going?’ Phenomenal.”

He wanted to do even more digging and go even further by finding out who he was currently engaged to, sending the temporary fiancée a message talking about how “honorable” it was of her to be engaged to a man who was engaged three times prior to her, and wearing the same ring.

“It really sucks because I could have destroyed this guy’s life. I really could have, but unfortunately, my fiancée is a much better person than me [sic].” Everyone in the comments applauded him, both for his energy as well as for not doing anything his wife didn’t want to do. Likewise, everyone empathized with her and said that she should not have to deal with that.

The man's fiancée is ultimately right in her view on handling her toxic boss because revenge is not the answer.

When all is said and done, John's fiancée is right about how to handle the situation, and it's not just because it's her decision and her workplace, but also because the triviality of retaliating won't actually make the situation better.

Revenge, as psychiatrist Judith Orloff, M.D., explained in a piece for Psychology Today, is a response to anger that ultimately hurts the person seeking revenge more than the person who initially conducted themselves poorly. She wrote, "Revenge is the desire to get even when someone does you wrong. It’s natural to feel angry, to say 'I’m not going to let that **** get away with this,' whatever 'this' is. However, revenge reduces you to your worst self, puts you on the same level as those spiteful people we claim to abhor."

Instead, she argues that choosing to forgive and let karma handle the rest is the best way to move forward. "Forgiveness, she wrote, "refers to the actor, not the act. Not to the offense, but the woundedness of the offender." She went on to say, "[Forgiveness] liberates you from the trap of endless revenge so that you can experience more joy and connection. Forgiveness does more for you than anyone else because it liberates you from negativity and lets you move forward. Forgiving might not make anger totally dissolve, but it will give you the freedom of knowing you are so much more."

In the end, John might be frustrated with his fiancée for preventing him from enacting his revenge, but by taking the high road, she is proving how strong she truly is for both of them.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment, pop culture, relationships, social justice, and politics.