Wife Wants A New Engagement Ring After Her Husband Reveals He Previously Used Hers To Propose To His Ex-Fiancée

Most women dream about what their proposal will be like. While most would probably argue that sentimental things like what’s said or the location are most important, everyone has the ring on their mind. It’s a symbol of your love and commitment.

One woman always loved the ring her husband proposed with until she found out that it wasn’t initially hers.

One woman unfortunately found out that before her engagement ring was hers, it belonged to her husband’s ex-fiancée.

Belle Blake is a TikTok creator who claims in her bio to be “just here for the laughs,” but there was nothing funny about her recent discovery regarding her engagement ring.

“My husband just told me that my engagement ring is the same one he bought for his ex-fiancée, and I don’t even know what to do right now,” she said through tears in one video.

“I came home, and I was talking about how much I love this ring now,” she continued. “And he was like, ‘Oh yeah, Erica loved it too.’”

Erica was the name of Blake’s husband’s former fiancée.

“I don’t even know how to feel right now,” Blake said. “Like, he didn’t even pick it out for me. He had it. He went with her to go pick it out [and] had it custom-made for her.”

Blake’s husband thought she was being “super dramatic” and overreacting to the news.

“It’s just a ring. It doesn’t matter if he gave it to another girl before me. He got it back and gave it to me, and, you know, I’m the one he’s with now,” she said, recounting his reasoning.

Blake told her followers that Erica had the ring custom-made because “she couldn’t find exactly what she was looking for.” Because Erica got the ring she wanted, Blake didn’t understand why she couldn’t do the same.

“There’s one I wanted, and he said it was too expensive,” she explained. “Is it really that unreasonable to want the ring that I want and get it?”

In a follow-up video, Blake revealed just how unreasonable her husband believed that was.

“He just said that, if I want another ring, I have to be the one to go buy it,” she said.

Blake’s husband claimed the ring he originally bought for Erica was “super expensive,” and he would only recoup about 20% of what he paid for it if they were to sell it.

It sounds like Blake’s husband’s numbers aren’t spot on here.

While it’s true that you don’t typically get face value for an engagement ring that you sell, 20% is a low estimate, according to some experts.

Co-founder of the luxury marketplace I Do Now I Don’t (now Louped), which sells engagement rings, among other things, Mara Opperman spoke to Brides about the process of selling an engagement ring.

According to Opperman, “It does depend on the ring. However, most of the time, we see people getting back anywhere between 40 to 75% of the ring’s original value.”

While it’s still not the full original price of the ring, 40 to 75% is much higher than 20%. There’s a chance that they could get more money than this husband thought if they sell the ring. Then, whatever they do get could be put towards a new ring for Blake, whether that’s the exact one she wants or one that is a bit less expensive.

Regardless, it was clearly causing Blake a significant amount of pain and emotional distress to be wearing an engagement ring made for another woman. Wouldn’t it be worth it to do something to make her feel better?

Selling the ring and buying a new one may not be financially ideal, but it would go a long way towards making Blake feel more loved, something that she’s struggling with right now.

