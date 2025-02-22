Man Rescinds His Offer To Let His Friends Get Married On His Property After They Tell Him He Can't Bring A Plus One

Most people are excited when a close friend gets married. In fact, one man thought he was going to be a big part of his friend’s wedding, only for drama to unfold when he broke up with the bride’s cousin.

Being close friends since childhood, a man thought his friend would truly appreciate getting married on his property — one that, as children, they spend a lot of time exploring. He took to Reddit, however, to explain how he rescinded his offer because he was invited without a plus-one.

Advertisement

A man told his friends they could get married in his backyard, but there was a catch he didn’t see coming.

An anonymous man posted on Reddit looking for advice after a bit of a falling out with his good friend and fiancée. “Last summer, I bought my grandparents’ house,” he began. “This house was the hangout spot for my friends and I throughout our childhood. This includes my friend ‘Dave.’”

“The house has a sizable amount of land, which includes a lake and a gazebo,” he explained. “I was supposed to buy the house with my now ex-girlfriend (‘Leslie’). But, going through the process of getting approved to buy, I found out that she has massive amounts of credit card and personal debt that she hid from me throughout our four years together. I decided to break up as a result.”

Advertisement

LiudmylaSupynska | Canva Pro

“That was about six months ago,” he said. “I met Leslie because Dave’s long-term girlfriend (‘Kim’) is Leslie’s cousin.” He went on to say, “Dave and Kim are engaged and set to get married in April. When I was buying the house, they asked if they could have the ceremony at the gazebo, which I agreed to do.”

Advertisement

Everything seemed to be going just fine until a few months ago. “In December, I started dating again,” he shared. “Leslie has not taken this well at all.” To avoid any more awkwardness, Dave and Kim requested the man not bring a plus one to their wedding, which he didn’t take well. “I have told them that this request is ridiculous,” he said. “This wedding is happening at my house, using my land, and I am not allowed to bring a date because of a crazy ex? If that is the case, then they need to find a new venue for the wedding.”

After declaring he and his friends were 'at an impasse,' the man and his childhood friend had a heart-to-heart that still didn't resolve the wedding fiasco.

In the update, he said he and Dave had a two-hour-long conversation in which they discussed the future of their friendship.

Then, talk turned to Leslie. “We then turned to the breakup with Leslie and the [expletive] of the last six months,” he continued. “Throughout the last six months, despite Leslie’s craziness, I have bent over backwards to try and accommodate her feelings.”

Apparently, this man has altered quite a bit of his life to accommodate Leslie, including not taking out a restraining order against her when she showed up at his house at night. Dave was willing to admit Leslie was out of line, but he didn’t back down. He told his friend Leslie just wanted a chance to talk to him to get “closure.”

Advertisement

Leslie’s apparent insistence that she and her ex talk things through at the wedding was enough to make him want her uninvited so she was not on his property. This led to a huge blow-up between him and Dave, and it’s unclear if the wedding will go forward.

While etiquette says it’s not necessary for everyone to have a plus one at a wedding, that was the plan for this couple.

According to event planner Irene Katzias, a couple doesn’t have to give every guest attending their wedding the option to bring a plus one. However, at Dave and Kim’s wedding, all of the guests who weren’t “in an established relationship” were invited to bring a plus one. This included Leslie, who indicated she would be bringing someone herself.

It would be terribly unfair to single this man out and tell him he can’t bring a plus one when everyone else, including Leslie, can, especially when the wedding is at his house. Not only that, but from the conversation he had with Dave, who agreed that Leslie behaved badly when they were together, it seems that Kim is calling the shots and has no interest in what is right or fair. It seems perfectly reasonable that this man would not want the wedding to be on his property under these circumstances.

Advertisement

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.