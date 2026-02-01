People Who Still Write Their Grocery Lists By Hand Usually Have 4 Fascinating Personality Traits

Handwriting seems to be a dying art, which is why people who still write their grocery lists by hand usually share some fascinating personality traits.

Most people would look at people who still choose to write out their grocery lists as inefficient, and let's face it, phones make the task seem obsolete. People who like putting that pen to paper find the act satisfying. No matter how busy life gets, they'll still make sure to sit at their kitchen table and diligently write out their pantry necessities.

As it turns out, this habit actually says a lot more about someone than you might expect. They're usually a lot more reflective than rushed, even when life becomes incredibly busy. That preference means they have some fascinating personality traits that those who prefer technology may not have.

People who still write their grocery lists by hand usually have these 4 fascinating personality traits:

1. They have stronger brains

A 2024 study by Dr. Audrey L.H. Van der Meer and F.R. (Ruud) Van der Weel at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology found that writing by hand activates brain connectivity patterns in a way that typing doesn't. A similar study by Japanese researchers found that participants who wrote by hand on paper showed increased brain activity, particularly in memory regions, compared with those who recorded the same information on smartphones.

When people write things down, their brains work a little harder. The task makes the brain fully engage with the information. Writing something out makes the brain treat the information as more important and therefore worth storing. You're not just copying words down; you're actually interpreting them as well.

2. They have self-discipline

Writing by hand is a slower process and really requires thinking ahead. People who prefer to write out their grocery lists usually have a lot more patience and tend to be incredibly self-disciplined.

They are also more likely to avoid procrastination. They take the time to mentally walk through their week, decide which meals they want to make, and evaluate what they already have in their fridge and pantry, so they aren't buying duplicates.

Outside of writing grocery lists, these individuals are often very good at maintaining their routines. Even when their motivation dips, their discipline is still strong. Being able to write lists by hand is a direct reflection of that structure. It's not about being perfect; it's about being consistent.

3. They are less likely to make impulse purchases

A study from the LeBow College of Business at Drexel University examined how handwritten shopping lists differ from digital ones. They found that people who write lists on paper tend to make more planned purchases and fewer impulse buys.

When people are walking into the store with their grocery list in hand, they tend to stick to it. When someone is taking the time to physically write each item down, they've already thought it through. They're less likely to roam the aisle out of boredom.

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

These individuals are usually much better at thinking long-term. They've already pictured the meals they're going to make and even the snacks they're going to eat. There's simply no need for them to buy things they don't need. The items on their written grocery list are usually the most important.

4. They enjoy the simple things in life

If you're someone who still writes out their grocery lists, you enjoy the simple things in life. You don't need to depend on fancy gadgets because you find that pen and paper do the job just fine. That preference usually reflects how you approach life as well.

Choosing simplicity makes life a whole lot simpler. There's no pressure to conform to trends that others find enjoyable, like doing grocery lists on their phones.

