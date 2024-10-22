Man Receives Message From High School Classmate 20 Years After Graduating Thanking Him For What He Said To Her During A Bad Day

They say high school is the best time of your life, but the truth is, that's not the case for everyone. In fact, there are plenty of graduates who grab their diplomas and never look back on those teen years.

A man on Reddit, who had left those glory days behind decades earlier, received an unexpected message on Facebook from a former classmate, but the message wasn't one he rolled his eyes at and ignored. She was reaching out to thank him for a much-need compliment he paid her 20 years prior.

The man shared the messages he received from a high school classmate, inspiring other individuals to share similar experiences.

“Hey Devin! Not sure if you remember me. We went to high school together in PA," the first message read. "I saw your name on my friend’s list. I just wanted to say hi and hope all is well."

“I remember you told me my hair looked great one day in the hallway" the former classmate continued. "I was having a really bad day, and your random sweet comment as you walked by totally brightened my day. Over 20 years later, and I still think about how nice that was.”

Reddit

Devin replied, saying he definitely remembered her, although he didn't remember the specific instance. It just goes to show how a fleeting moment of kindness costs you nothing but can mean so much to someone else.

"I don't even remember that comment I made, but I'm glad it made you feel better," he responded with a smiley face emoji.

The message struck a chord with many online, and others shared compliments that they still remember years later.

“I remember a compliment someone gave me 10 years ago," one Redditor wrote. "Coincidentally, it was about a haircut I got."

"I will never forget being in the bathroom in high school, and the most adorable girl ever was in there with me, and she told me she thought I was pretty!" another user commented. "I was shocked and [thanked] her ... and I made myself a promise to always compliment my fellow females whenever I can."

"I remember a compliment a random girl said about my glasses," a third commenter shared. "It was 20 years ago. I still use the same frame."

Hearing a compliment from someone on a bad day can leave a lasting impression, so voice the compliments you want to say to others.

Devin didn’t anticipate the impact his simple compliment would have on his former classmate’s life. But hearing that someone sees and values you, especially when experiencing the confusing state of adolescence, is powerful, so much so that his classmate still thinks about his comment two decades later.

Myriad elements contribute to why a teenager may feel down in high school.

According to a 2015 NYU study, 49% of teenagers feel stressed on a daily basis, often due to pressure to perform well in school and fit in with their peers.

This statistic has likely increased over the last decade because of the influence of technology and social media.

Teenagers are especially sensitive to the perspectives of others, particularly their peers, so feeling acknowledged by a classmate in the hallway can potentially brighten their mood and remain in their minds for years to come. But teenagers are far from the only people who could use a good compliment.

The world could certainly benefit from a collective effort to be kinder and more intentional with our words. Whether to a friend or a stranger you're passing on the street, if you think of something nice to say, consider sharing it.

It takes only a second but can have an outsized impact.

