Man Receives Sweet Note From His Neighbor Kindly Asking Him To Keep His Music Down — 'I'll Never Have My Music Loud Again'

After a man failed to realize how loud his music was, he received a note from one of his neighbors.

However, instead of berating and insulting him like some annoyed neighbors would, the neighbor reminded him in the kindest possible way to keep the volume down, and even sent him a sweet treat!

The man’s neighbor wrote him a kind note asking him to keep his music down along with a candy bar.

In a TikTok video that has garnered nearly 2 million likes, the man named Kendal Rhone shared the sweet note he received from his neighbor after playing his music loud until two in the morning.

Advertisement

“Hi neighbor,” the note began. “Love your music! But it’s a bit loud on our side. Could you turn it down just a notch?” The neighbor continued, “Thank you so much for your understanding — and here’s something sweet (I hope you like chocolate).”

@kendalrho That was so sweet. Ill never have my music up loud again. Im so sorry ♬ original sound - KendalRhone

Advertisement

The neighbor included a Godiva white chocolate bar as a peace offering and even drew the cutest cartoon figure cuddled up under the covers in their bed.

Rhone was overwhelmed by his neighbor’s graciousness and promised to keep his music volume low moving forward.

“I don’t want to be that neighbor,” he said. “I’m so sorry!”

While he was grateful for the candy bar, he said he wouldn't eat it since he doesn’t know the neighbor very well.

To the man’s surprise, the neighbor behind the note saw his video, and the two got to know each other a bit better.

His neighbor, Ashley, described Rhone as “extremely sweet” in a TikTok video of her own. After she watched his video, the two met up in person.

Advertisement

“I’m really happy to have an extremely nice neighbor. We are gonna be hanging out pretty soon,” Ashley happily reported as she baked red velvet cookies for her new friend.

She encouraged others to befriend their neighbors as she had, and we could all take a note or two from her book.

Advertisement

It's always best to lead with kindness, especially when interacting with neighbors.

While some people would have immediately jumped to conclusions and called the police or aggressively confronted their neighbors, Ashley chose to take the high road and gained a new friend.

It’s true what they say, you catch more flies with honey!

Instead of assuming the worst of your neighbor, who may have unintentionally woken you up, approach the situation with kindness and consideration.

People are likely to match the exact energy you give them, and when you immediately confront your neighbors with anger, it sets the tone for the rest of your interactions.

When you choose to interact with others with kindness and understanding, they will react with kindness and understanding.

Advertisement

You’re likely to run into your neighbors on a daily basis. Rather than making them feel as if they have to walk on eggshells around you, kindly raise concerns with them and calmly work out a solution together.

You can even bring chocolate or cookies into the situation to improve your chances of getting them to hear your side!

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.