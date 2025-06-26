Man Notices A Single Mom's Fence Had Fallen Down & Builds Her A New One For Free

A man is being commended for the good deed that he decided to do for a single mom living in his neighborhood. In a TikTok video, a content creator who goes by Uncle Jhonn proved that acts of service are always appreciated, even if you might not know the person you're carrying out the act for personally.

In his video, he explained that while driving, he noticed a single mom's fence that had fallen down, and after getting her permission, he transformed the front of her house without looking for anything in return. He proved that community is truly something we all need, no matter what.

He noticed a single mom's fence had fallen down and built her a new one for free.

"So today I was riding down the street, and that's when I noticed my neighbor's fence laying on the ground. So I've decided to replace it completely for free, just because I'm retired young and I ain't got nothing else better to do. Plus, I'm sure if they could afford to get it done, it would have been done by now," Uncle Jhonn began in his video.

Showing his entire process, Uncle Jhonn explained that he didn't just jump out of his truck with his materials. He first got permission from the owner. After getting a very enthusiastic go-ahead, Uncle Jhonn started building the new fence.

The single mom couldn't afford to get the fence fixed, even though she's received several quotes for the job.

Uncle Jhonn learned that the family had been wanting to get a new fence for some time, but every time they managed to find someone to come out and look at it, they would get a quote of over $6,000. They just couldn't afford it.

Considering she's a single mom making just enough to support herself and her son, Uncle Jhonn knew that there was no way she could afford to shell out $6,000 for the job. That's why, as he said in the video, he's retired and has the time to help. His altruism isn't just commendable, however. It's something we should all try to do for our neighbors.

On top of that, he was told that the single mom had been involved in an accident a couple of months back that left her with an injury to her neck and medical bills. As Uncle Jhonn told the woman's story, he showed the progress he was making with their fence.

It's easy to get caught up in our daily lives without thinking about the people who make up our communities, but that closed-off view of the world is not how humans thrive. Baylor University civics education expert Brooke Blevins, Ph.D., explained, “Imagine if we all walked into the world with the belief that each person was inherently worthy. Imagine if our goal was to help each other recognize that we are worthy of being loved. Imagine if we sought to listen more than we spoke,” she said. “I imagine if this was the case, that our conversation would change, our understanding of those around us would shift, and our national conversations would be more civil.”

The man pointed out that for many communities, the 'American Dream' is untenable.

"We be working hard, we go to school, we get all these degrees, we put in the hours, we put in everything society tell us to put in, and we could still not be able to afford to take care of our home, take care of ourselves, or even replace things when they get broke," he pointed out.

The American Dream has never been true, at least for working-class, marginalized communities. Once upon a time, getting a degree and putting in the time at work would've been enough, but the changing economy has shifted the "American Dream" entirely, along with the fact that not everyone is included in that "dream" in the first place.

Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock

According to a CNN poll, nearly four in ten (39%) U.S. adults say they worry most or all of the time that their family’s income won’t be enough to meet expenses. To cope with the financial burden, individuals are taking on side jobs, putting more expenses on their credit cards, and even cutting down on driving.

"I would like to see us get to a place where everybody can work 40 hours a week to be able to purchase a home, take care of your kids, and just to be able to put your family in a nice neighborhood," Uncle Jhonn insisted.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Uncle Jhonn admitted that he's motivated to help others because of "the belief that small acts of kindness can create a ripple effect." Out of his own pocket, he spent $2,000 to rebuild this woman's fence, and that kind of goodwill and heart is something we should all be learning from and implementing with the people in our lives.

Even if you don't have the disposable income to do something like Uncle Jhonn, there are definitely other ways to show up for those around us. Whether it's building a fence for a family or bringing over home-cooked dinners for someone that you know might be struggling, these small acts of service can truly make someone's day that much better.

