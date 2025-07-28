Man Insists That Going To The Dentist Is A 'Relaxing' Experience

Over the past few years, the internet has become obsessed with "unpopular opinions." These are the kinds of takes that go against what most people are expected to like or dislike. For example, someone might say ice cream tastes bad, that calling is better than texting, or even that they enjoy going to the dentist.

Yes, that's a really unpopular opinion, and it's exactly what one man on Reddit recently shared. While many people hate taking time out of their day, spending money, and sitting through a potentially uncomfortable dental exam, this guy said he actually enjoys the experience.

One man shared that he finds going to the dentist a 'relaxing' experience.

According to his post, the man claimed that all the usual dental complaints just don't seem to matter to him. He actually likes being in that exam room. "You lay there on a comfy bed," he argued, "in a comfy climate-controlled room and stare at the ceiling for half an hour." For him, it's a break from everyday life.

He explained that during a dentist appointment, you don’t have to move or talk; you get to do nothing. “It’s like a scheduled break from life,” he added. “And you feel good about it afterward because you’re taking care of yourself.”

The comment section was split. Some completely agreed, “I find the dentist chairs super comfy and just wanna take a nap in one,” a user said. Others were horrified at the idea, “Having two people’s hands in my mouth while getting mildly waterboarded is not comfy,” a user wrote.

For those who do enjoy the dentist, it seems to come down to the hygiene factor. “I love getting my teeth deep cleaned,” one user shared. “Getting tartar scraped off is akin to getting my cuticles pushed back. So satisfying.” And it is satisfying to leave with teeth that feel smooth and clean. But what if you have cavities?

Anxiety associated with dental exams is quite common.

In 2018, market research platform DentaVox surveyed 18,000 people worldwide and found that 61% have some sort of dental fear. Of those 39% said they were afraid of the pain, followed by the smell of chemicals and the sound of the drill.

These are all legitimate fears. The only people who can honestly say they've never experienced dental anxiety have either never had a cavity, sensitive teeth, or seen the size of the novacaine needle. Seriously, if you have to get numbed up, keep your eyes closed, or that vision alone will keep you up at night.

In the U.S., dental fears plague about 20% of the population, and according to experts in the field who spoke with the New York Times, those fears become what Kelly Daly, a clinical psychologist and assistant research scientist at the NYU College of Dentistry, called "a self-fulfilling prophecy." Meaning the more fearful you are, the more likely you are to avoid going, and then the more severe the visits become.

Some dentist visits can be quite discomforting.

While the Reddit user painted the dentist as a place where you relax and leave with shiny teeth, others associate it with something very different: needles, drilling, and pain.

One of the most fear-inducing procedures is the dental filling. That’s when part of your tooth is decayed or damaged and needs to be shaved off and replaced with a synthetic filling. An article by Healthline, medically reviewed by Dr. Christine Frank, walks through how the process works. And yes, it's necessary. Cavities won’t fix themselves and can lead to infections or much worse pain down the road.

When it comes to the actual procedure, you have options. You can get the area drilled with or without local anesthesia. In other words, you may choose between feeling pain during drilling or having it numbed. Easy choice, right? Well, except that the numbing is done through an injection!

But there's also a way around that. To avoid the pain from the needle injection, dentists can first apply a numbing gel to the gums. It’s a bit funny when you think about it: you apply something so you won’t feel the thing that keeps you from feeling the real thing.

These numbing tools are good news. Thanks to modern science, you usually feel little to no pain during the procedure. It's a numbing gel, followed by a quick and usually painless needle, then drilling that you can barely feel, and finally, your tooth is filled and done. Still, the idea of those tools being used inside your mouth? That’s not exactly everyone’s concept of a good time.

The conclusion is that, yes, a dental cleaning can be relaxing. It might even feel like a mini spa break for your mouth. But let’s not forget the more stressful and crucial side of dental care. Sometimes, your scheduled break comes with a needle.

