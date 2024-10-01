Man Claims ‘Big Water’ Conned Americans Into Drinking 8 Cups Of Water Per Day — Here's How Much You Actually Need

“Drink more water” is the common answer when it comes to many, many health problems.

Have stomach cramps? Drink more water. Suffering from a migraine? You must be dehydrated. Overall in a cranky mood? Cut back on the caffeine and swap it with water.

However, some people are uncovering the truth about water and how we may not need as much as we're told we do. In fact, too much of it could even kill us.

One man claims that ‘big water’ conned Americans into drinking more water than they actually need.

According to the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, it is generally recommended that women drink at least 2.7 liters (11.5 cups) of water per day, while men should aim to drink at least 3.7 liters (15.5 cups).

Of course, this depends on certain factors, including the climate where you live, gender, weight, age, and overall health.

Experts associate water intake with a healthy weight, faster metabolism, and reduced risk of health issues such as urinary tract infections, kidney stones, and skin dehydration, per Healthline.

However, instead of pointing out all of the benefits linked with high water intake, one man is highlighting the unspoken dangers.

According to Jimmy Maio, Americans drink more water than people in any other country. The average American consumes 2.1 liters of water per day, while Europeans consume only half a liter.

Most American physicians recommend that the average healthy person drinks up to eight cups of water per day. But Maio said they may be wrong.

“There is no actual research suggesting why this amount should be the goal,” he said, adding that the current recommendation has shifted to drinking water whenever you feel thirsty or exerting yourself.

The original claim that people had to drink at least 8 cups of water came from a 1945 recommendation from the Food and Nutrition Board of the National Research Council.

However, times have changed, and research on water intake has become more advanced.

What many people don’t realize is that drinking too much water can be incredibly dangerous.

When your body has too much water, your kidneys cannot eliminate all of the excess, causing the sodium in your blood content to become diluted.

This causes a condition known as hyponatremia, which can cause nausea and vomiting, confusion, seizures, and in extreme cases, death.

Maio pointed out an instance where one woman lost her life after competing in a water drinking contest at a local radio station.

28-year-old Jennifer Strange was found dead in her home after drinking nearly two gallons of water over three hours. She was participating in the “Hold Your Wee for a Wii” contest in which KDND 107.9 radio station promised a Nintendo Wii video game system for the winner.

The cause of her death was ruled as water intoxication.

“What’s really interesting is that someone actually called the station before the event took place to warn people about the dangers of drinking too much water, and the radio station host at the time burst out laughing at the comment,” Maio said.

Medical experts are learning more about water every day and are slowly beginning to debunk the original claims that 8 cups of water is the recommended amount.

Maio blames “big water” for continuing to fuel the eight-cup-a-day rumors when it is no longer necessary for your health.

“Big water wants you to drink more water,” he wrote in the caption of his video. We can only assume that “big water” is a term similar to Big Pharma.

So, how much water should you actually drink per day?

The reality is that there is no one-size-fits-all answer, and your water intake entirely depends on your body and overall health.

According to a Harvard study, the average healthy adult male should aim to drink at least 15.5 cups of water a day, while women are urged to get up to 11.5 cups per day.

However, you may need to drink less water if you are getting your hydration from other sources such as juice, fruits, and vegetables.

Other factors, such as weather and physical activity, are important considerations as well. When you are exerting yourself and sweating, it is easier to become dehydrated and you should definitely adjust your water intake to avoid that.

Certain medications and health conditions, such as thyroid, kidney, or heart issues, may also cause overhydration if you drink too much water daily.

It is important to check in with your doctor to ensure that you are getting just the right amount of water each day.

While you should definitely be mindful of overdrinking water, it is never a bad idea to have an ice-cold glass when you are feeling thirsty, under the weather, or just need a pick-me-up.

Despite the dangers of overhydration, dehydration is much more common, and it never hurts to have an extra glass of water in the morning if you feel as if you are not getting enough.

