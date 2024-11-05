Man Asks If He’s A ‘Loser’ For Wanting To Start College At 31 To Find His ‘Purpose’ After His Parents Tell Him He’d Be Wasting His Time

Pursuing a higher education has become a contentious subject thanks to economic concerns. For many, there is no longer a return on the investment of an education, thanks to student loan debt and an unreliable job market.

A 31-year-old man who is unhappy with his current life is considering going to college after forgoing a degree as a teenager. However, his parents are largely unsupportive, and it's left him questioning his desire to achieve a college degree.

A man worried he'd be considered a 'loser' for starting college at 31.

"I just want to reach my full potential," the man admitted in his Reddit post. "I've been working [in] food retail since I was 19. I've struggled with self-esteem through most of my life and it's hard to admit that it didn't hold me back."

"I live with my parents, have no friends, not much for hobbies, no real prospects for a better future," he continued, adding that he wants to change this by attending college.

However, his parents are unsupportive of this endeavor, arguing that he'd be "wasting" his time and going into debt all for a piece of paper.

"I feel like I've got nothing to lose and that college could give me purpose," he wrote. "Is this a bad decision?"

You're never too old to get a college degree.

First of all, it doesn't make him a loser for wanting to go back to school and earn his degree. While college isn't necessary to have a career and find success, it can be a great way to meet new people, network with professionals, and gain insight into the workforce. It's an opportunity to expand your knowledge and skillset and grow as an individual.

While the average age of college attendees is between 18 and 22, there is no restriction or limit. In fact, according to College Vine, "age diversity in college is becoming more common, as more students take gap years, attend community college before transferring to a four-year institution, or pursue non-traditional paths."

About 38% of all undergraduate students in the U.S. are over 25 years old.

#It'sHappening ♬ original sound - collegeseniors @collegeseniors It's happened.. or, at least it is happening. What do we mean by "it?" Eliminating ageism on college campuses. The college student of the past is no longer the college student of the future. Walls in society have been broken down for racism. Walls in society have been broken down for sexism. Ageism on college campuses looks to be next on the chopping block. #Varcity

No matter where you are in life — if you're 18, 31, 50 with children, or 65 with grandchildren — college is always an option if and when you choose to embark on that journey.

Still, this man must be smart about paying for a higher education.

College is definitely an expense — his parents aren't wrong about that.

Student loan debt is at an all-time high, with Americans owing $1.74 trillion in federal and private student loan debt in the second quarter of 2024. According to the Education Data Initiative, 20% of all American adults with undergraduate degrees have outstanding student debt, while 24% of postgraduate degree holders report outstanding student loans.

No one should have to go into crippling debt just to afford an education and obtain a degree. On average, the total student loan debt, including private loans, is estimated to be as high as $40,681.

If this man is serious about going back to school, he doesn't have to immediately enroll in a 4-year university that will require him to take out absurd loans.

There's nothing wrong with community college — it's significantly cheaper than an institution and can allow him to refine the exact major that he wants to study without putting a dent in his bank account. He can still find the "purpose" that he's been searching for.

He shouldn't be shamed for wanting something more out of life and for his career. His parents will hopefully, one day, understand that he's only doing this to better himself, regardless of his age.

As one commenter put it, "The best time to plant a tree is 25 years ago. The second best time is today."

