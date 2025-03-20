The Male Passenger Princess: How Gen-X Raised A Generation Of Men Who Can’t Function Without Mom

Editor's Note: This is a part of YourTango's Opinion section where individual authors can provide varying perspectives for wide-ranging political, social, and personal commentary on issues

There was a time when men were providers, hunters, warriors — or at the very least, capable of scheduling a date night without asking for permission first.

But thanks to Gen-X’s over-coddling, fear-based parenting, we now have a generation of grown men who can't function without mom.

They need their mom’s approval to hang out with their girlfriend.

They refuse to drive for more than 10 minutes because “gas is so expensive.”

They complain that driving is “exhausting” like they just ran a marathon.

They want to be the Passenger Princes™ of their own lives.

And honestly? It’s embarrassing.

How did Gen-X raise men who can't function?

Once again, we have Gen-X parents to thank for this mess.

They never forced their sons to make independent decisions. (“Check with Mom first!”)

They coddled them into believing everything is so hard. (“Sweetie, you don’t have to push yourself.”)

They kept them home so long that adulthood became terrifying. (“Why move out? Just stay here where it’s safe!”)

And now, we’ve got men in their late 20s and 30s who act like:

Driving is an extreme sport. (“Omg, I have to drive 30 minutes? That’s so far.”)

Gas prices are a personal attack. (“Bro, I can’t pick you up — it’s like $4 a gallon.”)

They need a permission slip to make plans. (“Lemme ask my mom first.”) Advertisement

Sir. You are 30. Ask yourself.

The Gen-X Mom-Permission Problem

Let’s talk about the fact that some of these men are still running all their decisions through their mothers before their partners.

“Oh, let me see what my mom thinks.” (About dinner plans?)

“I always check with my mom first.” (Before hanging out with your grown girlfriend?)

“I don’t know, my mom says that’s a bad idea.” (Your mom or your fully-formed adult brain?)

At this point, these men aren’t looking for partners — they’re looking for two mothers: one for emotional support and one for physical proximity.

And the worst part? Gen-X moms encourage it.

“I just want to make sure he’s making good choices!”

“I don’t want him to end up with the wrong girl!”

“I raised him — I know what’s best for him.”

Okay, well, guess what? If your son is calling you before making plans with his girlfriend, he’s not dating — he’s reporting to a supervisor.

The Male Passenger Princess Epidemic

An adult man drives. He takes initiative. He makes decisions. But these men? They want to be chauffeured through life, both literally and metaphorically.

They want women to plan dates, make the moves, and take the lead.

They expect their girlfriends to be the driver while they scroll on their phones.

They act like navigating a GPS is a high-pressure task.

They throw tantrums over gas prices like everyone else isn’t paying the same amount.

It’s giving helpless. It’s giving dead weight. It’s giving I need a snack and a nap just from existing.

How do we fix this Male Passenger Princess problem?

Men, it’s time to reclaim your dignity. Make your own decisions, drive a car, and stop calling your mom for advice on date night. Women, stop playing Uber. If he refuses to drive, refuses to plan, and expects you to handle everything, drop him off at his mom’s house where he belongs. Gen-X moms, it’s time to cut the cord. If your son is old enough to pay taxes, he’s old enough to decide on his own whether or not he wants to get dinner with his girlfriend.

At the end of the day, men should be able to function as independent adults. No woman is out here trying to date a man who acts like a Disney princess waiting for a rescue mission.

Grow up. Get in the driver’s seat. And for the love of God, stop asking your mom if you’re allowed to have a life.

Stephanie Carlson is a writer and California Baptist University graduate with a Bachelor's in English. When she's not crafting bold, unapologetic takes on modern relationships, she enjoys writing poetry and fiction, with dreams of publishing novels in the future. Her work can be found on Medium, where she shares her ideas on everything from romance, and personal experiences to pop culture with wit and honesty.