Wife Of Male Nurse Reads Two Instagram Birthday Messages From His Female Co-Workers That Don’t Sit Well With Her — ‘What Happened To Hey, Happy Birthday’

Trust is key in any relationship, but what happens when something erodes that trust? How do you move forward with the relationship, or do you even move forward at all?

One wife was left asking herself these questions about her husband after seeing some questionable birthday messages two female co-workers posted for him on Instagram.

A wife felt like her husband’s co-workers’ birthday messages went too far.

Stay-at-home mom and wife Ariana Saldivar filmed a TikTok video that has blown up with four million views on the platform, addressing the birthday messages her husband received from two of his female co-workers.

“It’s my husband’s birthday today,” she said in a video filmed in her car. Birthday balloons could be seen in the backseat. “He’s a nurse and he works with a lot of girl nurses, and these are two birthday shout-outs they gave him on Instagram. Let me know what you think. I don’t know what to think.”

Saldivar then shared screenshots of the two posts that looked like they came from the co-workers’ Instagram stories. The first read, “Happy birthday to the one who keeps my [expletive] in check. First ER friend, break buddy, work hubby, locker buddy, papa smurf. Love you homie.” The second co-worker said, “It’s our fave zaddy Al’s b-day today!!! Happy birthday.” Both messages were filled with emojis.

The wife insisted that it wasn't her husband's loyalty she was worried about; it was the forwardness of his co-workers.

“This just doesn’t sit well,” Saldivar shared. “The words, the comfortness level. Like, what happened to, ‘Hey, happy birthday?’”

Saldivar posted multiple updates to the original video. In one, she addressed how people were reacting to her demeanor, which, aside from how she reacted in the initial video, was relatively calm. “I was just asking, like, … just for advice. Girly advice,” she clarified. “And I feel like a lot of girls were mad that I wasn’t more angry, and they were angry for me,” she continued.

“But it’s not like I can just go blow up my marriage and be like, you know what? We’re done,” she said. “We’re just gonna take it one day at a time and see what happens. We’ve been married 10 years.”

The wife didn’t do enough to stop critics from doubting her husband’s loyalty.

Other TikTokers were very invested in Saldivar’s marital issues, with some even going so far as to look up the women who shared the birthday messages on Instagram. She asked people to stop doing this as it was only creating hate, adding that some commenters' investigative skills were so good they should be working for the FBI.

Another woman named Shawnda shared her own take on the situation in a video she stitched with Saldivar’s original post. “I know there are gonna be women and men who are gonna dismiss your concerns as you being insecure and being jealous, but there’s a level of familiarity with both of these women,” she warned.

“You have every right to be concerned about women who feel as comfortable with your man as you do because the relationship should be and should feel different,” she continued. “You posted this online because something in you already knows it doesn’t feel right. You just aren’t comfortable doing whatever you know comes next.”

Despite the wife's reassurances, it’s entirely possible that her husband is too close to these women.

According to Kentlands Psychotherapy, “Unfortunately, what so often begins as a completely innocent platonic workplace friendship too often can devolve into a physical or emotional affair.” The psychotherapy practice went on to explain that two big red flags are your spouse discussing marital issues with their work friend instead of with you and your spouse keeping any contact with this friend a secret.

None of us internet onlookers personally know Saldivar and can comment on the true state of her marriage. However, there do seem to be some definite warning signs visible here. Hopefully, she and her husband have talked things through, as she said.

