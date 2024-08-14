6 Things You Can Do Right Now To Make Sure Depression Doesn't Keep You Feeling Sad Forever

Every time I watch television, I see a commercial for anti-depressants, and I’m taken back to a time in my life when I was severely depressed and on such medications. I was so depressed I was hospitalized for three weeks. The overwhelming feelings of fear, sadness, and anxiety were paralyzing.

Depression can be a disease that's a result of a chemical imbalance in the brain and different types of medications can be beneficial. For me, depression didn't have to be a life sentence. I just needed to learn about the benefits of not thinking negatively. What's external doesn't have to completely control who you are, or what you will become.

Here are 6 things you can do to prevent depression from keeping you sad forever

1. Get professional help

Hire a qualified counselor, therapist, or coach who you can work with. A professional will be completely objective with you, will not judge you, and will provide you with a safe place to discuss your troubles in confidence.

They may also recommend anti-depressants, which can be a means to an end instead of a lifetime of dependency.

Branislav Nenin via Shutterstock

2. Commit to the process

Recovery wasn’t easy, and it took a lot of work. It was tough at first, and sometimes I really wanted to quit. You have to fight through your feelings and commit to the process so you can begin to heal and move on with your life.

3. Really believe your life will get better

You have to believe life can be better. At my worst, I felt as if I didn’t want to live anymore, but then I realized it wasn’t that I didn’t want to live anymore, it was that I didn’t want to live like this anymore.

It took professional help, a lot of work, going into debt, and commitment to make a full recovery.

4. Get moving

Exercise produces endorphins that stimulate the brain and can act as a natural anti-depressant, as demonstrated in a 2009 study of neurobiology and exercise. The rhythm of working out can help you process things you discussed in therapy or have read in a self-help book.

Find an activity you enjoy and get going. You may not feel like doing it at first, but it'll get better with time. You have to trust the process.

5. Be thankful for everything (and everyone) you have

To help steer away from negative thoughts, start thinking of what you're thankful for. Start with simple things like a hot shower or a smile from a stranger.

A 2013 study shows that practicing gratitude daily will become a natural part of your positive thought process, and you will constantly realize all the things you're grateful for, what you have in your life, and the positive things that keep you going.

6. Do something for someone else

Volunteering helped me to focus on others and away from my troubles, as supported by 2008 research. It felt good to know I was helping others. There are numerous opportunities to volunteer in your community and no shortage of others who need help, so take the time away from yourself to focus on someone else. It may just be the thing you need to get you out of your funk and back into the world.

My battle with depression was indeed a fight — a long, drawn-out fight for my life. It took grit, determination, and perseverance. For those who think depression is unchangeable, I invite you to reconsider. Take a stand for yourself and fight for a better life.

Craig Nielson is a Professional Coach, Speaker, and Educator who supports clients via his company My Internal Image.