Magnetic People Live By These 5 Unconventional Tiny Habits

We all have people in our lives that we can’t help but want to be around. They’re blessed with good vibes and fill everyone around them with life, joy, and excitement. But I’m going to let you in on a little secret: These people aren’t much different from you.

You both follow a set of habits that produce a set of outcomes. The main difference is their habits have a good effect on themselves and others. They’ve built themselves to be attractive from the inside out. In other words, to become magnetic, you must do the internal work first. Your habits play a major role in this process. Like the famous American historian and philosopher Will Durant once said, “We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence then, is not an act, but a habit.” Repeatedly doing attractive things will make you more attractive and desirable. People want to be around others that bring out the best in them.

In this article, I will show you five unconventional tiny habits attractive people live by to become extremely magnetic. If you embrace them, people won’t be able to get enough of you. Leadership opportunities will flow your way. Most importantly, you’ll be much happier and fulfilled.

Here are 5 unconventional tiny habits to steal from magnetic people:

1. Take care of your health

“If you look good, you feel good, and if you feel good, you do good.” — Georges St-Pierre

There’s a popular bible verse that states, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” This commandment has overflown into popular culture, where people use it as a reminder to be kind to others. While it’s true you should be kind to others, there’s a deeper meaning to this command. If you’re supposed to love your neighbor as yourself, your capacity to love others is limited. You can’t know how to love others beyond what you do for yourself because you don’t know how to. Your attempts will be destructive — if not to you, certainly to them.

This is where all the self-love talk comes into play, and to be fair to them… The evangelists of this movement have a point. Taking care of your health is one of the first steps to becoming magnetic. As James Clear once said, “Your body adapts to what you eat. Your mind adapts to what you consume. Your soul adapts to what you love. What you feed yourself today is who you become tomorrow.”

What you consume molds and shapes you. Nonmagnetic people consume junk and don’t look after their bodies. This silently communicates to their subconscious mind that they lack respect for themselves, translating into their interactions with others. How you do anything is how you do everything. Magnetic people, on the other hand, treat their bodies like a temple. They watch what they eat, exercise, look after their mind, and more. This makes them feel good in their skin and minds, hence why they know how to make you feel good in yours.

2. Randomly treat your loved ones from time to time

“Family and friendships are two of the greatest facilitators of happiness.” — John C. Maxwell

We’re predominately social creatures. Professor Robert Waldinger showed this in his TED Talk about lessons from the longest study on happiness. He informs viewers that social connections benefit health and warns that loneliness can kill.

According to the study he referenced, the participants who reported being closer to family, friends, or community often tended to be happier and healthier than those who were less social. On top of that, they lived longer.

Your proximity to your loved ones influences the level of happiness you experience in your life. But their level of happiness also has an impact on you too. By surprising them with random treats and gifts, you develop a positive association in their mind. They associate you with good feelings. People always want to feel good. Randomly treating loved ones occasionally makes you the catalyst for these good feelings. The result is they’ll naturally gravitate toward you in an attempt to feel good.

3. Doing nice things for strangers

“Be the change the world needs by helping others. When you show people they are not alone, you’ve given them a truly precious gift.” — Anonymous

Helping others triggers physiological changes in your brain that produce happiness. It makes you feel good. University College London suggests that this sense of heightened well-being may be a by-product of being more physically active when helping or because it makes you feel more socially active. Not only does it make you feel good and potentially help you make new friends, but numerous studies have revealed that it also enhances your overall sense of purpose and identity.

Beyond that, how you treat people can have a major effect on how they go on to treat others. Studies show that people are more likely to perform feats of generosity after observing someone else do the same. This is why s explains why offering a vulnerable person your seat on public transport goes a long way.

Your acts of kindness can ripple through a community and inspire others to make a difference. But why does this make you attractive? Well, it all comes back to feeling good. When you feel good, you do good, and when you do good, especially to others, they associate you with the positive feelings they experience from your goodness.

4. Hear people out

“One of the most sincere forms of respect is actually listening to what another has to say.” — Bryant H. McGill

Epictetus, the Greek philosopher who spent his youth as a slave, is often credited with saying, “We have two ears and one mouth so that we can listen twice as much as we speak.” The fact he spent his youth as a slave means he knows what it means to be unheard.

There is nothing more frustrating and unattractive than someone who doesn’t listen to what you have to say. We all hate when people cut us off mid-sentence or disregard our comments. Our natural tendency is to avoid conversations with such individuals to preserve our energy.

In contrast, people who can listen to what we have to say without judgment are like magnets. We love to be around those kinds of people. This is because everyone wants to feel heard. When you feel heard, you feel important.

The optimal way to make others feel important is to genuinely listen to what they have to say. Let them know you’re listening by clarifying your understanding of their thoughts. People are naturally fond of those who take the time to hear their concerns, ambitions, and ideas. Listen to others. Hear where they’re coming from. Don’t listen with the intent to reply; listen with the intent to understand.

5. Learn from smarter people

A study published in the Journal of Personality and Individual Differences found evidence that being intelligent makes you attractive. In the study, researchers asked 600 adult participants to rate the desirability of a range of hypothetical people. The first half of the study focused primarily on heterosexual people, while the other half was more inclusive of other sexual preferences.

Each participant had to indicate how desirable each person was for a short and long-term relationship based on descriptions they were given about the individuals' intelligence (less smart than you, as smart as you, or smarter than you) and how physically attractive they are (insufficiently attractive, sufficiently attractive, or abundantly attractive).

According to the findings, intelligence is attractive. People are much more fond of others who are equally or more intelligent than they are and are often repelled by the idea of committing to someone less smart than they are for a long time. The researchers wrote, "The less intelligent person is one to be avoided, as this person will come with considerable social and even biological costs, making less relative intelligence a deal-breaker.”

Ultimately, if you want to be more magnetic, you must become more intelligent. The fastest way to become more intelligent is to learn from people smarter than you. As Isaac Newton once said, “If I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of Giants.”

If you do attractive things, you become more attractive. By this logic, people who aren’t attractive don’t do attractive things. Magnetic people aren’t the way they are by accident. They consistently carry out attractive behaviors that make people gravitate toward them. Anyone can learn these behaviors, meaning the ability to become more magnetic is universally accessible. If you carry out the habits suggested in this article, you too will have people flocking to be around you regularly.

Kurtis Pykes is a professional writer and author of the free e-book Don’t Just Set Goals, Build Systems. He's had articles featured on Medium, Nvidia blog, DataCamp, and neptune.ai, among many others.