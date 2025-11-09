New Jersey Mom Believes She’s Entitled To Money Because She Got Called A ‘Karen’ At A Theme Park

Alright everyone, the moment has arrived at last: We've officially reached Peak "Karen." Because what could possibly be more "Karen" than being so incensed you were called a "Karen" that you file a lawsuit over being called a "Karen?" The answer is nothing!

That's precisely what a 55-year-old mom from Edison, New Jersey, did after an amusement park employee allegedly called her the epithet following an altercation that is so absurd it feels like an SNL sketch. And it has not at all gone the way she planned.

The NJ mom sued an amusement park after two kids called her a 'Karen.'

The anonymous Karen in question was enjoying herself at a birthday party her two children attended at iPlay America, an amusement park in Freehold, New Jersey, when her day of fun suddenly hit a snag. An employee of the park told her she was too short for the park's go-karts.

What happened from there is the type of scene right out of a viral Karen video. The woman insisted this was not the case because she had ridden the iPlay America's bumper cars numerous times, and she simply would not stand for being barred from the ride!

This, of course, held up the line, which annoyed everyone waiting behind her as she argued with the employee and a supervisor instead of just, you know, accepting that as a 55-year-old grown adult, she could handle not going on the bumper cars for a day.

And that is when — gasp! — some kids in line behind her called her a "Karen"! (And also a "white [b-word]") So what did she do? Why, filed a lawsuit, of course! And you'll never guess what for.

The mom sued the amusement park for failing to protect her from 'discrimination.'

"[The mom] was terribly embarrassed and humiliated by these events and felt discriminated against because she was wrongfully denied access to the IPA Speedway Go-Kart ride,” the lawsuit reads.

Yes. "Discriminated against" for not being allowed to ride the go-karts, which is pretty much the ne plus ultra of "Karen" logic. Even worse, she stated that being forced to walk past the kids calling her a Karen "caused her to feel terribly embarrassed and humiliated.”

She was especially upset because her "minor children" were present and had to hear such profanity. I can't believe the Supreme Court hasn't agreed to take up this case, quite frankly!

Anyway, she sued iPlay America for negligence in barring her from the ride and claimed it breached its "duty of care" by not making the kids in line stop calling her a Karen. Given how utterly insane our country has gone recently, you might assume she has a case in the topsy-turvy America of 2025, but take heart, dear reader: She does not!

Two different courts have thrown out the woman's lawsuit.

Suffice to say, the New Jersey court system has not been sympathetic to the woman's Karen plight. A trial court threw out the woman's suit in October 2024, and, because she's totally not a Karen at all, you guys, she naturally appealed that decision immediately.

This past October, that effort too blew up in her face. The state appellate court wrote that “we are unpersuaded by plaintiff’s arguments and determine the trial court did not err in its findings,” which is how you say "PLEASE BE SERIOUS, KAREN" in legalese.

The appeals court also ruled that iPlay America has no way of preventing people from saying things to others since, you know, they are not in control of human beings' mouths. “Unlike dangerous physical conditions that can be inspected and remedied, or criminal activity that can be deterred through security measures, verbal insults that occur spontaneously cannot be reasonably prevented,” the court wrote. Once again, if you're not fluent, this is legalese for, "GET A GRIP, KAREN."

Anyway, the world may be falling apart at the seams or whatever, but at least we know the New Jersey state judiciary still has its wits about it. Common sense, normalcy, and those with the self-awareness to know that being barred from a go-kart and called a "Karen" does not constitute discrimination: 1. Karens: 0.

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.