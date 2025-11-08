Husband Wonders If Spending Over $1000 Per Month On Groceries For 2 People Is ‘Just The Norm’

For most people, their grocery bills have definitely skyrocketed from what they used to be. A trip to get a few things can end up costing way more than expected. Suddenly, you're wondering how it was possible to spend $85 on some eggs, a gallon of milk, some pasta, and a few snacks.

That seems to be the case for one husband who took to Reddit to express his disbelief over how much his monthly grocery bill has become. In a Reddit post, he questioned if other people were in the same boat when it came to buying groceries after admitting that he and his wife tend to spend quite a lot per month.

Advertisement

A husband wondered if spending $1,000 per month on groceries for two people is 'just the norm.'

"My wife and I aren't exactly budgeting right now, more so just tracking. Even with the tracking, I am finding it hard to believe that we are spending ~$8k per month for everything," the 30-year-old began in his Reddit post.

Kampus Production | Pexels

Advertisement

He explained that they pay an estimated $2,000 a month for their 2-bedroom apartment, but their grocery bill is between $1,000 and $1,200 every month. He questioned whether it was normal to spend on food for two people. He also pointed out that on top of paying rent and buying groceries, their money also goes towards car payments, insurance, gas, student loans, utilities, gym memberships, phone bills, and, of course, all of the miscellaneous purchases the couple makes for their social lives.

A majority of Americans have been forced to budget when it comes to groceries.

For most people, affording groceries has become a luxury rather than a necessity. According to the USDA, food prices first peaked in 2022. Inflation has since cooled, but the USDA says food costs are expected to rise again by just over 2% this year.

In June 2024, Savings.com ran a poll of 1,000 U.S. adults and found that nearly 80% made cuts to their grocery lists. Some of the items that people cut back on included candy, soda, chips, alcohol, and beef. Instead, Americans are now focusing on buying canned goods like beans or lentils, oatmeal, chicken, and pasta.

Advertisement

The study also found that the most popular cost-saving methods Americans are using at the grocery store to help make ends meet include clipping coupons, buying in bulk, shopping store brands, and shopping during sales or discounts. An estimated 75% of people are concerned about their ability to afford food. More than one-third are "very concerned" or "extremely concerned."

So, while it's normal to feel as if grocery prices have increased to the point of no longer being affordable — which they have —it's now even more important that people try to save as much as they can. Unfortunately, spending upwards of $1,000 per month on groceries for just two people might not be the most sustainable way to live.

Budgeting can seem like a hassle, but just tracking expenses won't make a difference either. Life can get busy, and people may not have the means to meticulously budget, but even a little bit goes a long way. Most people are overspending, like this couple, not out of carelessness but because it's probably just more convenient. When grocery prices are as inflated as they are right now, though, it helps to be a bit smarter about the financial decisions we make in the store each week.

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.