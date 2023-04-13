Every year, a World Happiness Report is released, which ranks countries based on their levels of happiness.

And it’s fascinating how the Scandinavian countries have been topping the charts for so many years.

Clearly, they’re doing something right. And if I’ve learned anything about life, it’s that we don’t have to figure out all the answers by ourselves. We can learn from people who already know the answers.

Which is why I spent some time trying to find what these countries are doing differently. And while there are several factors that account for their happiness, I tried to focus on one takeaway from each country to implement in my own life. Here they are!

Here are 5 lessons on living better from the five happiest countries in the world:

1. Finland

Finland has been ranked the happiest country in the world three years in a row. To find out their secrets of happiness, Rachel Hosie, a journalist for The Insider, stopped 10 people on the street and asked them what made the Finnish people happy. One of those people — Kimmo — said, “We don’t have such big income differences.”

While this fact holds true for most Nordic countries, it does not hold true on a global level. On a global level, the rich get richer, and the poor get poorer. In an article on Psychology Today, Darbe Saxbe suggests that such social inequality is socially corrosive due to increased violence, low levels of trust, etc.

While there are several factors at play here, one reason for the huge income differences may be our obsession with winning the rat race. We’re obsessed with being famous and being billionaires and winning the rat race. Nothing less seems to suffice anymore.

Finland, on the other hand, seems to have dropped out of the rat race. A person even moved to Finland because of his desire to quit the rat race.

They also have a healthier work-life balance than most of the world. While most of the modern world has a perpetually propagated obsession with success, Finnish people have developed an obsession with living. And that’s a lesson we can all take home: To quit the rat race, adopt a healthy work-life balance and focus on living happily.

2. Denmark

Most of us are not unfamiliar with the concept of Hygge that the Danes use to enhance their happiness. Hygge is a quality of cosiness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment or well-being. It is simply to tap out extreme content and well-being out of ordinary things.

It’s to wear comfortable clothes, drink a hot cup of something, light candles, share meals, eat something sweet, spend time with loved ones and get some time out in nature. It’s — to be cozy.

But most people in the modern world, including me, have associated a sense of guilt with the activities that the Danish consider Hygge. We’re too focused on our athletic figures to enjoy something sweet once in a while. We’re too obsessed with ‘hustling’ to waste time in nature.

We’ve even stopped seeing the beauty of ordinary things. Joshua Bell, a famous violinist, once took part in a social experiment by The Washington Post and went busking in the subway. Even though he was playing one of the most complex and beautiful music on one of the most expensive violins, not many people paid attention. Funnily enough, he had just sold out an entire arena a week ago.

The experiment suggested that people missed beauty and happiness even when it was right in front of them. It suggests that we may be trying too hard to find happiness, and on the other hand, the Danish have mastered the art to extract it out of ordinary things. This is why instead of overlooking the ordinary, we must all learn from the Danish to exploit every bit of happiness we can get out of the simple things in life.

3. Switzerland

Well, the Swiss have Roger Federer, his two sets of twins, and a gazillion pounds of Swiss chocolate.

That’s an insane amount of happiness right there! However, one interesting reason the Swiss people are happy is because of the richness of their experiences. One person states as the reason for their happiness, “We have the wine of Italy, the beer of Germany, and the food of France.” Another contributing factor in their richness of experiences and hence, their happiness is the fact that most Swiss people are multilingual, knowing up to four languages.

But many of us are discouraged from exploring too much, from having too many passions. Since winning the rat race is the perpetuated goal, we’re told to focus on one thing only and let go of the distractions. However, life has so much to offer. And to only explore one aspect of it is to ignore a lot of potential beauty and happiness.

It’s a known fact and supported by research that the source of happiness is rich experiences.

And if we engage in multiple passions, we can have an increased quantity of rich experiences in our lives. If we take a little time out of our work to learn an instrument or learn a new language, etc., we open up our world to a whole new dimension of rich experiences. Won’t that be nice?

4. Iceland

Fun fact: Iceland is such a peaceful country that one can walk up to the President's house, give his door a knock and meet him. There’s no tight security because the crime rates are so ridiculously low that they don’t need such tight security. Now, go impress your friends with that fact!

However, I found another interesting fact about Iceland during my research.

Iceland is a country where one in ten people will publish a book in their lifetime. One in ten?! That’s insane. That number is impressive because creative endeavours often suffer in our attempts to live a real life. And the fact that so many people in Iceland write suggests that people who don’t write might engage in other creative endeavors. It’s safe to assume that in Iceland, creativity does not suffer. That it’s the norm and not the exception.

And they have it right. Creativity should be the norm. However, in his humorous yet thought-provoking TED talk, Sir Ken Robinson says:

Picasso once said this, he said that all children are born artists. The problem is to remain an artist as we grow up. I believe passionately, that we don’t grow into creativity, we grow out of it. Or rather, we get educated out of it.

As we grow old, we’re pushed out of creativity, and then it becomes something that we engage in only once in a while, if ever. But creativity is who we are. Daily creativity can bring us happiness. That is why I believe that we need to turn our creativity dials as high as we can. Instead of painting or writing once in a while, we must have a serious, daily creative outlet, no matter the art form — to enrich our lives.

5. Norway

Norway is a beautiful country with its breathtaking architecture aptly balanced by exquisite natural beauty. And to their credit, Norwegians fiercely exploit the latter to enhance their levels of happiness. Norway employs an Allemannsretten law in their country. Allemannsretten (meaning “everyman’s right”) is a law that allows everyone to roam free on uncultivated land in Norway.

This is essentially the freedom to roam wherever one wants to. As long as the land is unfenced and far enough from a house, you can sleep outside, have a picnic, ski, camp, pick some berries — really, whatever you want. But the fact that Norway has stated their ‘Freedom to Roam’ as a separate entity suggests how seriously they take their time with nature and travel.

While it’s ridiculously obvious advice that we should travel and spend time in nature more often, it serves as a good reminder. Not counting 2020 (because it doesn't count), I didn’t travel for more than 25 days in 2019. Living in a city, I sense a heavy disconnect from nature. And that disturbs me.

Due to the busyness of the modern world, we forget that we’re a part of nature. This is why we must realize that regularly engaging in nature-focused travels will make us happier. And the key takeaway here is to assume a more active role in scheduling our time with nature.

It’s to start making time in our busy years for travel that reconnects us to nature. It’s to refrain from spending money on stuff and start saving for travel. It’s to do whatever it takes to go back to nature on a regular basis.

In the modern world, we have complicated happiness too much. However, the happiest countries of the world show us that it is not that complicated. To live a happier life, we just have to go back to our roots.

We need to understand that work is only a part of life. Work is not life. Since everyone wants to win the rat race, we’re working harder and harder at the cost of our happiness. But as the Finns have shown us, we’ll be much happier if we drop out of the rat race, adopt a healthier work-life balance and focus on living happily.

It might be possible that we’re trying too hard to find happiness. However, as the Danes demonstrate through their concept of Hygge, we must learn to exploit happiness out of the most ordinary things.

Life has so much to offer. And to restrict ourselves to only a few aspects of life is to deny ourselves of a rich life. To live a life filled with magical experiences, we need to engage in multiple passions and make the most of life.

Humans are creative beings. But society has suppressed individual creativity to the point that many of us have not engaged in anything truly creative for a long time. But to be creative is to be human, which is why we must find a creative endeavor and engage with it daily.

Industrialization and modernization have given a lot to humanity. However, they’ve also taken us away from nature. To live better lives, we must take active efforts to get back to nature — to our true home — on a regular basis.

Akshad Singi, M.D. has been published in Better Humans, Mind Cafe, and more.

This article was originally published at Medium. Reprinted with permission from the author.