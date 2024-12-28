6 Harsh Judgments People Make Within Seconds Of Meeting Someone, According To Psychology

Have you ever wondered what someone's first impression of you is? Do you look like someone they can trust, or do you appear like an obnoxious individual before you even open your mouth? Do your clothes give a positive or negative impression?

While it's superficial to judge someone based solely on the way they look, it's unfortunately also just in our human nature to do so. Even though we as a society are slowly breaking away from that, first impressions sometimes just tend to stick, even if they stray from the far, real truth of who another person is.

Advertisement

Crazy! Who would have thought that you could make that many impressions from not even knowing someone? In 2015, Business Insider produced a video that summarizes the first impressions that people usually perceive after meeting someone new.

Here are the harsh judgments people make within seconds of meeting someone:

1. Your trustworthiness

In a 2006 study, participants were given just 100 milliseconds to rate someone's trustworthiness based on their face. Their ratings turned out to be the same as those who were given unlimited time for the same task.

Advertisement

2. Your economic status

Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Wearing brand-name clothing implies that someone is well-off, as opposed to someone who doesn't wear brand-name clothes. People often judge socioeconomic status based on visual cues like clothing, speech patterns, facial expressions, and even subtle aspects of body language.

A 2018 study found this frequently leads to perceptions of competence and trustworthiness associated with higher socioeconomic status individuals. However, these judgments can be inaccurate and perpetuate stereotypes about different social classes.

Advertisement

3. Your intellect

Researchers found that those who make eye contact while speaking to another person are perceived to be smart since the act is correlated to higher-perceived intelligence. Wearing glasses gives the same impression.

4. How promiscuous you are

Ralph Rabago / Pexels

Advertisement

A 2013 study found that women with visible tattoos are perceived to be promiscuous, as opposed to women who don't have them.

5. Your dominant nature

Bald men are seen as more dominant than men who have hair. Quick judgments about someone's dominant nature within seconds of meeting them are primarily based on facial features, body language, and vocal cues.

A 2013 study showed that certain facial features, including a strong jawline, prominent brow ridge, and wide-set eyes, are associated with perceptions of dominance. Direct eye contact, upright posture, expansive gestures, and a firm handshake are generally interpreted as signs of dominance. A deep voice, confident tone, and speaking with authority can also contribute to perceptions of dominance.

Advertisement

6. How successful you are

Participants in a 2019 study were given 5 seconds to look at and rate the success of men in two sets of photos. In one set were men in tailored suits, and the other was men in non-tailored suits. The men in the tailored suits were rated to be much more successful.

So what does this mean? Well, it can mean two things: One, people seem to have psychic abilities that determine who you are as a person before they even get to know you. Or, two, people are way too judgmental of someone they've never even met before, and should probably spend time with you first before making so many assumptions.

Advertisement

Caithlin Pena is a multimedia reporter, editor, and journalist who covers news and relationship issues Her work has been featured on Today, NBC News, Huffington Post, Yahoo, and PsychCentral.