Meet Isambard Kitten Brunel: The Cat Librarian At Oxford Who Comforts Students Missing Their Furry Family Members

The University of Oxford's Lady Margaret Hall has earned their own local celebrity, one with four paws and a fluffy tail. Isambard Kitten Brunel, or more casually "Issy," is the pet of Oxford librarian Jamie Fishwick-Ford.

The lovable six-year-old Siberian Forest cat was originally brought to work by Fishwick-Ford to stretch the bring-your-dog-to-work policy. Except what started as a companion for the workday became a feline campus icon and source of comfort for those homesick.

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How the beloved Oxford cat librarian 'Issy' has provided support for a whole community of students.

Most days at work for Isambard Kitten Brunel include looking out the window in the main body of the library or camping out in his owner's office. All of them, however, include the students coming to visit specifically for the cat, looking for solace when they miss their furry family members back at home.

"It's so hard, I think, when you're going away from home for the first time, and you miss your family, you miss your pets. But you can phone up your family, and you can't really phone up your pets," said Fisher-Ford.

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Issy's calm demeanor and love for people have made him a prime companion to strangers and friends alike. The breed is known for their gentle and intelligent personalities, as well as being hypoallergenic. Although he is not officially registered as a welfare pet, he still provides emotional support with his adorable presence at the library.

Since Isambard has been tagging along with Fisher-Ford since he was a kitten, he has become something of an honorary staff member. He's not allowed to freely explore the library, but he has been invited to several other Oxford college libraries so that other students can meet him.

Cats have been making their mark in libraries for centuries.

Fisher-Ford's idea to bring Issy into the library originally was to welcome more cats into the campus setting. Lady Margaret Hall has traditionally been a very dog-focused college because of the co-founder Bishop Edward Talbot, whose name "Talbot" is a hunting dog breed. Other important figures at the college have owned dogs and incorporated them into the coat of arms.

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Despite dogs being at the center of Lady Margaret, it is actually cats that are historically linked to the library system.

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In 2011, a Medieval manuscript dating around the 15th century was discovered by research assistant Emir O. Filipović at the University of Sarajevo. While the text was likely written by a Croatian scribe, it seems it was also co-written by a curious kitty. A photograph snapped by the researcher reveals inky paw prints marking the page, covering portions of the text.

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While cats were originally introduced into libraries as a means of getting rid of mice and other pests, which would easily damage the texts housed there, they transformed into quiet but loving companions for readers.

Having a pet on campus can increase student happiness rates.

But having a cat on campus in the modern world is more than just a novelty. Interactions with cats reduce cortisol levels and release endorphins, triggering that "happy" feeling we crave. For students who are constantly stressed about exams, making friends, missing home, and their future, having a cat around can help release a lot of built-up tension.

Fisher-Ford shared that when students come in crying or visibly upset about problems with projects, Issy has calmed them down. This is not just singular to our friend Issy alone, but seems to be a common theme with cats. In a study conducted by the American Psychiatric Association, 86% of cat owners reported that their feline had a mostly positive impact on their mental well-being.

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For students with pets at home, or even those who do not own any, it can be hard to lose a familial support system. Having a friendly presence in a space that may be stressful, like working on term papers or studying for tests, can help reduce some of the tension of being in school.

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Campuses are no strangers to introducing emotional support dogs, but cats are also a great way to assist students who may be looking for a furry friend to pet. More colleges are allowing pets to be brought onto campus in order to cut back on anxiety levels and give students a better educational experience.

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Due to his reputation for being a friend to all, Issy has earned quite the following, racking up a list of places that he's now allowed to spread joy in. Fisher-Ford and Isambard are both eager to continue bringing comfort to students and faculty; they even receive quite a bit of recognition while commuting, according to the librarian.

If you do happen to meet the famous Isambard Kitten Brunel, make sure to give him lots of love. Not only will it help brighten up your day, but he deserves it!

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Gabrielle Mattes is a writer working towards a Creative Writing degree. Her focus is lifestyle, wellness, human interest, and relationships.