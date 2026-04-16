Dog Lover Shares 5 Lies He Believed About Cats Until The Distribution System Sent Him One

Cats have often been labeled "mean" or "cold" simply because they tend to be independent and self-sufficient. However, when it comes to actually owning one, they easily creep their way into your heart.

One man took to Reddit to share his experiences with cats, having formerly been a dog person. The "dog versus cat lover" debate has been prime media fuel for decades, but this user found a happy middle ground when he adopted a cat through the "cat distribution system." Unlike the portrayals of Garfield or Tom, his fur-baby transcended the pre-conceived notions he had, sharing the lies about cats he had always believed.

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A dog lover shared the 5 lies he believed about cats, until he adopted one:

1. They will stink up your house

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The reformed cat lover candidly admitted that, prior to owning one, he believed the cat smell in people's houses was due to the cat just living there. He now shared that "it's very much a result of poor ownership and bad cleaning habits."

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Not only do veterinary experts recommend scooping a cat's litter box at least twice a day, but the entire box should be regularly cleaned with soap and water. This isn't just to keep odors from infiltrating your house, either. It's integral to preventing accidents and keeping your cat's digestive health in tip-top shape.

Those who are routinely cleaning their cat's litter box, taking them to check-ups when needed, and making sure they get regular baths will have a scent-free household. A cat's hygiene is just as important as your own, and they're only able to do so much for it. If your house smells of cat when you walk in, you may want to be more mindful of your upkeep as an owner.

2. They aren't as loving as dogs

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Just like with any pet, cats have their own unique personalities. Some may be more cuddly and expressive, while others lean towards the mischievous side. Despite their independent demeanors, they are more than willing to show their love; sometimes it's just a bit more subtle than a dog's outward ways.

According to PetMD, cats may show both their comfort and affection through slow blinking, purring, kneading, head-butting, and tail language. The better you become at reading your cat, the better relationship you'll have with them. Or, the more often they'll curl up on your lap.

3. Their tongues hurt to touch

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You've probably heard the expression before that a cat's tongue feels like "sandpaper." However, a lot of people have never actually been licked by a cat before, creating this illusion that it would hurt.

Cats' tongues are rough due to tiny hooks called papillae, which help with grooming, eating, and drinking. While it does have a noticeably different texture from that of a dog's tongue, it's not uncomfortable. In fact, other lovers have shared that they enjoy the feeling, creating a deeper bond with their pet.

4. Their litter boxes are unhygienic

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Having a litter box in the house is a major concern for prospective cat owners and dog lovers alike. So here is a tip to eliminate this anxiety: If the litter is regularly being scooped and changed, it will not become a health hazard in your space. As the dog lover turned cat lover wrote in his post, "If you scoop it often, it never gets gross."

It is recommended that owners use clumping clay and change the litter every 2-4 weeks. Cats are also quite mindful of their bathroom habits and will cover their droppings after, minimizing scent and your fear of it being "out in the open."

5. They are harder to take care of

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Due to cats' potentially big personalities and in-house cleaning requirements, people have this notion that they're high-maintenance. However, it's the complete opposite.

Due to those barbed tongues, cats are very efficient at grooming, making bath time something that only occurs every 4-6 weeks. They also don't require walking or sitting services for midday bathroom breaks when you're at work.

Owning a cat is also much more cost-effective than owning a dog. According to the ASPCA, the annual cost of owning a cat is at least $200 less than the average total cost of caring for a dog. For those looking for companionship but unable to afford pricier pets, a cat may be the perfect solution.

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If the anti-cat propaganda is deterring you from owning one, it's probably because there hasn't been enough accurate information shared about cats online. Who knows what will happen, though? Maybe the cat distribution will choose you next, and you'll transform into a cat lover overnight.

Gabrielle Mattes is a writer working towards a Creative Writing degree. Her focus is lifestyle, wellness, human interest, and relationships.