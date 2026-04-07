Why The Universe Assigned Your Cat To You, According To The Color Of Its Fur

A lot of cat owners believe that their animals came into their lives for a reason, not just by chance. There's usually something special about the connection that they feel with their fur baby that just makes it feel like it was all meant to be.

The Universe definitely works in ways that can be hard to understand, but are never an accident or coincidence. In fact, the connection you feel with your cat can sometimes even be traced to the color of their fur. In an Instagram post, a spiritual guide named Mariya explained that each coat color carries its own kind of energy. Learning about the details of your cat's fur can end up making you see your pet in an entirely different light.

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Black cats

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While all cats are special, black cats are some of the most magical. Although these cats live on the earth, they are thought to have a strong link to the spirit world. Some of their energetic gifts include being able to provide spiritual protection, keeping their humans safe from dark energy, and making spiritual abilities, like healing, even stronger.

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Black cats are the embodiment of protection. It's believed that their dark coats absorb light, and their independent spirit resonates across cultures, where black cats are seen as guardians of secrets or even harbingers of change.

Having a black cat in your life can be helpful when you're doing energy work or going through something spiritually challenging. Mariya described it as "having a personal energetic bodyguard."

Grey cats

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Grey cats usually come along when someone is grieving or experiencing loss. Cats are known for being great for mental health in general and are credited with lowering stress levels and improving well-being. Grey cats have a particular gift for forging harmonious bonds.

They are known for helping families in the healing process and bringing people back together again when they've been painfully torn apart. So, when you find yourself going through loss, a grey cat coming into your life isn't a coincidence. They're actually there to aid you through the journey of grief.

White cats

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White cats are also beneficial for healing and moving through grief. They're known for being able to improve a hurting home's energy with the peace and happiness they bring. White cats even serve to facilitate chakra healing.

While some might consider white cats the most aesthetically pleasing, they make for far more than a good Instagram post. They have a deep mythological history that connects them to concepts of purity and divinity.

When a white cat comes into your home, it might mean you're about to begin the hard but worthwhile work of healing or transforming. Although many of their traits resemble those of grey cats, white cats are also a bit like black cats in the way that their peace helps you let go of any negative energy.

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Orange cats

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All cats are known as intuitive creatures who seem to have almost a sixth sense at times. Orange cats might be best known for this, as Mariya noted they are "deeply connected to the mental body." If you're dealing with negative thoughts or have a hard time believing in yourself, you'll want an orange cat by your side. They are great for working through trauma and helping people feel more motivated in their own endeavors.

Orange cats usually show up when someone is trying to break the cycles they've been stuck in or work to heal their inner child. When you're trying to change your story and move on to a more positive part of life, an orange cat isn't too far behind to lead you there.

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Mixed color cats

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Cats with mixed-color coats typically carry multiple energetic powers based on the specific colors. For example, a black and white cat could pair a black cat's protective instincts with a white cat's healing abilities. An orange and white cat could bring clarity, while a grey and white cat can be soothing after a hard time.

All cats can make their humans feel less lonely and lower the amount of cortisol in the body, regardless of their color, so it's only logical that they would provide a deep sense of peace. Whatever it is you need to work through in your life, the Universe will ensure you have the right feline companion to help you along the way.

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Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.