Most introverted loners have mastered the art of the polite smile. You can be sitting right across from someone, nodding along to their weekend recap, while your brain is quietly begging for a few hours of silence.

People often misread that quietness as rudeness or disinterest. Usually, it's the exact opposite. Introverted loners care enough about other people's feelings to keep their real reactions to themselves, even when socializing takes noticeably more energy for them than it does for everyone else in the room.

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Instead of making things awkward, they keep a running internal monologue behind a calm exterior. Here are eight thoughts introverted loners have all the time, even though they'd never say them out loud.

1. ‘I wish they’d stop talking’

When introverted people are out and about, they know they’ll have to socialize. Even if it's just the checker at the grocery store, it takes energy to be upbeat and positive, and even introverts know that everyone deserves at least a little conversational respect.

Still, sometimes you run into someone you know or meet a very chatty stranger and they go on and on and on. The person you’re talking to doesn’t get the hint, even if you’re trying to send them a mental message: Wrap it up!

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People who prefer time alone feel like that more often than not, even when someone's story is pretty short. They wish people would stop talking to them, but they know it isn’t appropriate to say this out loud. Social situations can drain them, and they’re trying to get through every uncomfortable conversation they encounter.

2. ‘Who cares about this?’

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Be honest, you’ve had this thought before. Sometimes people rant about something that doesn’t make sense to you or get into petty squabbles when they should be having fun. Why are they so passionate about something so silly?

We can all relate, but introverted loners feel it even more intensely. Listening and responding during a conversation while pretending to care is exhausting.

Introverts get their energy from within, not in social situations. When someone drones on about a topic that means nothing to them, they might zone out because they’re drained. They could even dissociate to escape the reality surrounding them. When they get home, they’re relieved to be away from what they viewed as a useless conversation.

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3. ‘I'd much rather be at home right now.’

I become annoyed when I need to be somewhere I dread: the airport, a shopping mall in December, or the 405 at rush hour, for example.

Now imagine you are someone who would rather be alone than surrounded by other people pretty much every day of the week. You’d probably find yourself wishing you were anywhere but there, even if everyone around you was delighted.

Even if they’re thinking it, introverts have to keep these thoughts to themselves so they don't alienate people. After all, not everyone is like them. Introverts don’t need validation the same way others do. However, they know it’s important to have people in their lives, so they find kinder ways to say things.

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4. ‘I wish they understood me’

This can be a heartbreaking thought. Loners might feel like everyone is judging them all the time. Like I mentioned just above, sometimes everyone is having a great time while introverts are silently miserable.

In a group, it can be nerve-racking to contribute to the conversation. That doesn’t always mean they don’t want to be there, but they do wish other people understood when they’re observing instead of participating.

5. ‘Not everything needs to be a social event’

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If you hear this quote in Cher Horowitz's voice, you're on the right track, though she was the opposite of an introverted loner. But the sentiment stands. Introverts think it's absolutely ridiculous that you need to have people around all the time. Not everything is a party! You don't have to go with me to the ladies room, girls!

Someone like this might deal with social anxiety or they also might be a natural loner, in the best way. They just don't need that much social time and can't relate to the people that want to spend each weekend night doing something with the gang.

6. ‘Can we skip the small talk and get to a real conversation?

Small talk can be uncomfortable for introverted people. Surface-level conversations are awkward for them, and honestly they just don't see the point. Without substance, no one is truly getting to know one another.

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Though it seems strange to highly social people, who think introverts don't like other people, introverts actually prefer deep conversations and authentic conversation. The idea that they don't like others is a big misunderstanding.

7. ‘I’m smiling on the outside, but counting the minutes until I can leave.’

It’s not always an introvert's choice to stay in and do their own thing. Everyone needs to spend time with family, which means we have to leave our comfort zones sometimes an it’s not always easy.

Sometimes, we find ourselves wishing we were alone instead and this can become something introverts are constantly trying to hide. They have to pretend they’re living in the present instead of dreaming of their bed and book or TV show back home.

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A person like this may deal with agoraphobia, or the fear of leaving the house. While that's totally separate from being an introvert, if you combine these two together, you've got someone who is deeply uncomfortable.

8. ‘I really don’t want to explain myself again’

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I’m going to be real here: I’m this type of person. I get easily overwhelmed when I have to explain something to another person. When I end up saying the same thing over and over again, it can be so frustrating. I’m rather introverted, and repeating myself is frustrating, especially when it’s about why I like spending time alone.

Introverted loners already struggle with conversations, so when they feel misunderstood, it can upset them. They wish they could just say "Seriously, guys, I'm not going to explain myself again" but they know they need to make an effort to clarify. Hopefully, at the end of the day, it means they'll find more people to connect with and trust.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.