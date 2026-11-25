We've all witnessed a very angry person screaming at a customer service rep, throwing an adult tantrum.

It seems like since 2020, people have been much more aggressive, having outbursts for seemingly no reason. For people who still act out like this, they often share some pretty infuriating habits.

Infuriating habits people have when they still throw tantrums as adults

1. They're workaholics who push themselves past the point of burnout

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For some people, they overwork themselves until they're stressed out beyond belief. They're so focused on being productive that they throw themselves into their work.

They completely ignore everything else, but when things don't go their way, it sets them off. And it's usually because they're fully exhausted.

Psychoanalyst Roberta Satow weighed in, speaking about clients of hers that have experienced adult temper tantrums. One of her clients, when upset with someone at work, convinced himself that he doesn't care about the situation. Satow says that he continually denied having been hurt and threw himself into work as his tantrum.

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2. They're overachievers who won't rest until everything is perfect

Some people who have tantrums as adults expect perfection from themselves. Because of this expectation, when they don't come out on top, it's not good enough. They'll talk negatively to themselves.

Unfortunately, this level of perfectionism makes them a ticking time bomb. A 2015 study found a direct link between perfectionism and anxiety, which stems from low personal satisfaction.

So, when someone is being outperformed by their colleagues at work or even their own friends, they don't know how to tolerate it. They equate others' successes to their own failure, even if they're actually doing really well.

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3. They use emotional manipulation tactics without feeling guilty

Because they explode in anger when they don't get their way, some people will manipulate others so everything turns out right. They'll guilt-trip and even make emotional threats. They're not above any form of manipulation or gaslighting that gives them what they want.

What's even worse is that they don't feel guilty about it. They know that this manipulation plays to people's empathy. And if they can make those people feel a certain way, they can weaponize that kindness.

According to EBSCO contributor Renee Butts, "People choose to psychologically manipulate others for various reasons. Some want to feel powerful and inflate their own sense of self-worth. These people often have self-esteem issues, and the ability to control others may make them feel better about themselves."

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4. They're only ever focused on their own needs

There's a difference between putting yourself first and operating under a "me" mindset. When people have this mindset, they only care about their own wants and needs, not anyone else's.

It becomes an issue when not getting their way causes them to throw a tantrum as a full-grown adult. There may be underlying problems related to their emotional regulation, but that's hardly an excuse for how they act.

They're effectively isolating themselves. Nobody wants to be around someone selfish who doesn't make them feel heard or consider their needs.

5. They give people the silent treatment as a punishment

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The silent treatment is meant to punish someone for real or perceived actions. You know the person doing it has things to say, but they're choosing not to. Not engaging in a productive adult conversation isn't helping anyone, and is actually a form of abuse.

After they've thrown a tantrum and disrupted everyone around them, people like this are silent with the intent of making someone feel bad. They want the other person to feel overwhelmed by their lack of communication. It's extremely immature.

6. They're easily triggered and quick to explode

If something feels small to you or me, it won't feel small to a person prone to adult tantrums. The tiniest inconveniences trigger them right away, and they quickly express rage and anger.

According to psychiatrist Dr. Igor Galynker, adult tantrums aren't too different from children's because it all relates back to control. "People who have repeated temper tantrums and blow up on other people do that because they can, because they feel entitled and they feel that other people should tolerate that type of behavior," he says.

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But these explosions aren't just emotional outbursts. They're deliberate and meant to get something in return. And that's the big difference.

Lyss Micalizzi is a writer covering human interest and pop culture, with a master's in Literature and Culture, a bachelor's in English Literary and Textual Studies, and over six years of writing and social media experience.