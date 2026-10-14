People Who Still Have A Lot Of Growing Up To Do Often Say 8 Emotionally Immature Phrases In Casual Conversation

Last updated on Oct 14, 2026

Emotionally immature man. carballo | Shutterstock
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According to psychology, many phrases that instantly make someone look emotionally immature also make others feel dismissed and uncomfortable. These phrases undermine the trust and understanding that healthy relationships require.

People who still have a lot of growing up to do often say a few immature things:

1. ‘I can do it myself’

woman who still has a lot of growing up to do saying i can do it myself Chay_Tee | Shutterstock

Especially when a helping hand or advice would be truly useful, refusing to ask for help can make even smart, secure people seem emotionally immature. A study in the journal Management Science suggests that asking for help can boost a person’s social perception, helping them be seen as more mature and intelligent. When someone says “I don’t need help” or “I can do it myself” when they’re struggling, they’re not convincing anyone. They’re only isolating themselves and sabotaging opportunities to grow.

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2. ‘That’s not my fault’

woman who still has a lot of growing up to do saying that's not my fault Bricolage | Shutterstock

Emotionally mature people know how to support those around them, even when they haven’t done anything wrong or aren’t at fault for hurting someone’s feelings. Even when they disagree, they’re present and supportive. However, an emotionally immature person will always avoid taking accountability, using phrases like “that’s not my problem” or “that’s not my fault” to shift blame. According to a study published in the Journal of Business Ethics, taking responsibility and owning up to mistakes is essential in every aspect of a person’s life.

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3. ‘You’re overreacting’

woman who still has a lot of growing up to do saying you're overreacting Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock

People who struggle with vulnerability and regulating their own emotions will often dismiss and invalidate other people to feel more secure. By using phrases like “you’re overreacting” or “you don’t know what you’re talking about,” they bring others down to their level. It’s one of the phrases that instantly makes someone look emotionally immature, according to trauma-informed therapist Amelia Kelley, Ph.D., because for truly secure people, it’s clear that they’re compensating for their own internal insecurity and confusion.

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4. ‘I know I won’t like it’

woman who still has a lot of growing up to do saying i know i won't like it fizkes | Shutterstock

People who use phrases like “I know I won’t like it” or “that’s not for me” when faced with discomfort are generally emotionally immature. They’d rather stay stagnant than push themselves outside their comfort zone and risk perceived failure or embarrassment. However, according to author Dr. Karyn Hall, trying new things and pushing your comfort zone is the key to building self-esteem and emotional intelligence. If you never practice navigating discomfort, you’ll never try anything new or build a more secure foundation of self-trust.

RELATED: 5 Ways Introverts AND Extroverts Can Break Out Of Comfort Zones

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5. ‘I don’t care’

man who still has a lot of growing up to do saying i don't care simona pilolla 2 | Shutterstock

When someone says “I don’t care” when they clearly do, or “I’m fine” when they’re really not, they’re telling the people around them that they lack the emotional intelligence to express how they feel. They’d rather use passive-aggressive language and engage in attention-seeking behaviors than be vulnerable, whether they realize it or not.

RELATED: 3 Counterintuitive Signs You're Dealing With Someone Who's Emotionally Unavailable

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6. ‘It’s just a joke’

woman who still has a lot of growing up to do telling man it's just a joke fizkes | Shutterstock

“It’s just a joke,” when used in response to hurtful language or behavior, is a phrase psychology experts say instantly makes someone look emotionally immature. It not only lets immature people avoid accountability for their actions, but also dismisses and invalidates others, too. Mature, intelligent people can use jokes and humor to diffuse stressful interactions and bond with others, but immature counterparts use them to lash out or mask bad behavior.

RELATED: 5 Core Emotional Reactions That Show Exactly How Emotionally Intelligent Someone Is

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7. ‘I don’t see what the big deal is’

man who still has a lot of growing up to do saying i don't see what the big deal is Alex_Maryna | Shutterstock

“I don’t see what the big deal is” and “you sound crazy” are phrases that psychology experts say instantly make someone look emotionally immature because they dismiss and invalidate other people’s emotions. Instead of taking time to actively listen and set their own social needs aside for a moment, they deflect and blame people for being vulnerable and brave.

RELATED: People Who Mentally & Emotionally Alienate Everyone Usually Say 10 Phrases In Casual Conversation

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8. ‘Nobody understands me’

woman who still has a lot of growing up to do saying nobody understands me Dikushin Dmitry | Shutterstock

Feeling consistently misunderstood can negatively affect mental health, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Psychiatric Nurses Association. However, we can combat these feelings by choosing who we surround ourselves with and how we express ourselves. Emotionally immature people often project their internal insecurity onto others without taking personal action. They blame others for not being mind-readers, expecting them to understand and care when they haven't even expressed their own needs.

RELATED: 11 Subtle Signs Of A Woman Who Has Been Misunderstood Her Whole Life, According To Research

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies, focusing on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human-interest stories.

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