Influencers Criticized For The ‘Absolutely Diabolical’ Baby Name They Chose For Their Newborn — ‘Is This For TikTok Ratings?’

Choosing a name for your baby is a big deal. That’s the name they’ll go by for the rest of their life, unless they choose to change it for some reason. And, while something may seem appropriate for your cute little bundle of joy, you have to remember that one day they’re going to be an adult themselves.

Unfortunately, some people don’t take this responsibility very seriously. This seems like it has become more of a problem as unique baby names have become trendy, especially among influencers who are doing anything they can to get as many views and clicks as possible. One influencer couple took the unique route for their own baby’s name, and the internet had a lot to say. But was it really all that bad?

The couple decided to name their baby something one hater described as ‘diabolical.’

TikTok influencers Lea Charlotte, known as @leacharlottexx, and Cory, known as @corysworldd, have over 310,000 followers and over 690,000 followers, respectively. They seem to share a combination of family-centered content along with typical lifestyle fare. The couple got engaged a little over a year ago.

In September, they welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Their followers anxiously awaited the reveal of the baby’s name. They chose to reveal the name through a photoshoot in which the baby was wearing an adorable onesie emblazoned with his name: Adventure.

Many fans were shocked, to say the least. On an Instagram post where Lea shared pictures from the photoshoot, one commenter called the choice “absolutely diabolical.” Someone else asked, “Is this a joke? Or genuine?” “Poor kid,” said a third person. “He’s in deep trouble once he enters the professional world.”

Fortunately, there were also people who stood up for Lea, Cory, and little Adventure.

Other commenters supported Cory and Lea and directed their anger at the naysayers. “These comments are not it!” one person said. “No wonder they didn’t wanna share his name straight away with these comments! Not your baby boy, [not] your problem! He’s beautiful and as long as he’s healthy and loved that’s all that matters.”

The photographer who took the name reveal pictures even left a comment on Lea’s post with support for the young family. “They are such a sweet and genuine couple,” she said of Lea and Cory. “Please continue to be kind and supportive and think back to how those first few weeks of being a new parent can feel. Let’s not spread negativity on such [a] precious time.”

The truth is, it’s not really even that bad of a baby name.

Of course, opinions on baby names are subjective (which should be taken into account before criticizing someone else’s choice), but Adventure really doesn’t seem like such a bad choice. It is unique and out-of-the-ordinary, but it’s kind of cute. At least it’s not Sneaker or Aquaman or whatever other bizarre names influencers have been coming up with for their children lately.

Anna Shvets | Pexels

And, while it is important to take naming your baby seriously, it might not be quite the make-or-break decision we make it out to be. Writing for Nameberry, Pamela Redmond said, “I’m a baby name expert, so you might expect me to say that the name you choose is going to determine your child’s entire future. I don’t believe that. A name is only one factor that will influence your child’s life, ranking below such forces as intelligence, personality, education, and especially family.”

As someone who has a unique name, although admittedly still more traditional than Adventure, I know that having a name that no one else you know has can be a blessing. It makes you feel special, and it makes you feel like your parents really took their time picking it out. It’s a sign of their love for you, and Adventure certainly seems to be very loved, which is what’s most important.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.