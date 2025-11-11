Mom’s ‘Meaningful’ Baby Name Criticized After Reveal — 'Reminder We're Naming Babies That Will Be Adults'

Naming a baby is not a responsibility that should be taken lightly. A certain name might seem cute for a baby, but you have to remember that baby is going to be an adult someday. It may seem hard to believe, but they’ll grow up to have a career and a family of their own. Parents have to take this into account when naming a baby.

One mom gave ample thought to the name of the baby girl she was expecting, and she came up with something that was truly “meaningful” to her. However, some TikTok naysayers thought the name was a little too out there. The woman got over 1 million views on the video she shared in which she revealed the baby’s name, along with plenty of feedback.

A mom got criticized after revealing she chose to name her baby after a pair of boots.

In a video filled with beautiful pink accents, expectant mom Kailee Zak shared the name she had chosen for her baby girl, with a pair of rose gold cowboy boots included. The girl was to be named Lukacey Lynn. Yes, that’s Lukacey, pronounced exactly the same as Lucchese boots.

@kailee_zak The most special name to us 🥹💗 so excited for our girl to be here ✨ ♬ original sound - Ysabelle Cuevas

The name felt a bit like it came straight out of the r/Tragedeigh subreddit, according to Zak’s fellow TikTokers. “Please un-reveal it,” one person requested. “Thazcrazeigh,” said another. A third added, “Oh. Well, that’s certainly a choice.”

A few people liked the name. One person said, “I love it!! I’ve had Lukasey picked out for a boy name for a while now, and I love it for a little girl!” Someone else noted, “Everyone is tweaking. The name is adorable.”

The mom had the chance to explain her choice in an interview with Today.

The choice of Lukacey as a name created such waves that Today’s Rachel Paula Abrahamson spoke to Zak for the outlet. Zak, who also has a 4-year-old son named Kayson, explained that the name was not a random choice, but actually something that meant a lot to her.

“I got pregnant with my son when I was 17 and still in high school,” she shared. “Being home with a baby and not going to college, I sort of lost myself a bit and forgot who I was as a person.”

To combat the emotional challenges she was facing, Zak entered her “Western influencing era.” Abrahamson described this as “a period when she reconnected with her country roots, reclaimed her sense of style, and found her way back to herself.” During this time, Lucchese boots became a central part of her style. “I know it sounds silly, but those boots are just so meaningful to me,” she said.

As for the criticism, Zak is letting it roll off her shoulders. “The second I shared it on TikTok, people started weighing in,” she added. “Some of the comments were hysterical. I couldn’t stop laughing.”

Experts believe baby names are important, but for different reasons.

Writing for Nameberry, baby name expert Pamela Redmond called picking your baby’s name “the most important decision you’ll make.” She explained, “The reason choosing your child’s name is so important is that it’s a key step in defining your new family. Your child’s name symbolizes the values and priorities most important in the world you create for your child. It sets the identity you present to the world and to yourself.”

Interestingly, Redmond said, “I don’t believe that,” when addressing whether or not a name would determine a baby’s whole life. Instead, she just thinks it sets an important precedent for the kind of message you’re sending about your family.

So, maybe naming a baby Lukacey isn’t the end of the world. And, as Redmond pointed out, it really is the parents’ choice to make. Lukacey represents something important to Zak, so she’s right to not let anyone make her feel bad about her choice.

