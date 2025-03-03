Influencer Shares The Outfit That Got Her Sued By A Woman Who Got Fired For Wearing It To Work

The office siren aesthetic puts a femme-fatale-inspired spin on classic office attire. But, while "office" may be in the name, these outfits — which often feature form-fitting silhouettes and plunging necklines — are not always work-appropriate.

"This trend has evolved into a modern-day reimagining with daring cuts, luxe fabrics and feminine details that make it more suited for events, social settings or a night out, rather than traditional office environments," Women's Wear Daily explained.

Kalin, an influencer and adult model, often posts office-siren-inspired outfits on social media. While she doesn't work in a traditional office environment, it seems that at least one woman who does took her outfit inspo a bit too seriously. The woman was fired for what she wore to work and is now attempting to sue Kalin because of it.

The influencer shared the outfit that got her sued by a woman who got fired for wearing it to work.

"I just received the angriest message from a woman that I've ever received in my entire life," Kalin said, explaining that the woman saw one of her office siren outfits, and "took it too literally."

The woman wore the outfit to her "actual job at the office," and got fired because of it, Kalin reported. "Now she's threatening to sue me because she got fired, as if that's somehow my fault."

"Babe, I don't wear those outfits for fun," Kalin added. Rather, she wears them for her job as an adult model. "I thought I made that pretty clear. Evidently not," she continued. "But you're on your own on this one, girl. I don't know what you were thinking."

The dress in question was a long black cocktail dress.

In a second video, Kalin showed off the outfit that started it all — a long, form-fitting cocktail dress with black stilettos.

"I'm in the middle of a lawsuit because a girl decided to dress like me, like an office siren' and got herself fired from her corporate job," Kalin said. "A lot of you guys were wondering what she was wearing or what outfit she copied. It was this one."

Proper workplace attire varies depending on the job, industry, and company’s dress code policy.

Every job comes with unique expectations, including what employees should wear. Some professions require specific uniforms, while others are far more casual.

Considering the woman works a corporate job, it's likely that her office requires business casual or business formal attire. According to Indeed, "Examples of business casual clothing include pencil skirts, slacks, khakis, trousers, blouses, collared shirts, button-down shirts, sport coats, blazers and sweaters."

Business formal is a bit more strict and conservative, and features "tidy dresses, slacks, skirts, dark-colored suits and ties" with minimal accessories.

Regardless of the woman's company's dress code, there is no possible way that Kalin is at fault for her getting fired. If she truly feels as though she was wrongfully terminated, then she should consider filing a lawsuit against her employer, not an influencer whose outfit she copied.

