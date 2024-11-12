Husband Worries He’s About To Lose His House Because His Wife Can’t Figure Out How To Do Her Resume & Refuses Any Help

Finances so often lead to conflict in romantic relationships. Partners often grow up in dissimilar circumstances and their differing attitudes and perspectives surrounding money reflect that.

One man on Reddit is so fed up with his wife's lack of urgency about finding a new job that he's concerned they will lose their house and is even considering divorce.

He's worried he's about to lose his house because his wife can't figure out how to do her resume.

"My wife has had a very stressful management job for the past year," the 34-year-old man wrote in his Reddit post. "I've encouraged her to look for another job while she still has this one as it will look good on a resume and it's a highly competitive management field so another company will feel they are sniping her from the competitors."

Kaspars Grinvalds | Shutterstock

He explained that a few months ago, he checked in with his wife about her job search, and she nonchalantly informed him that she hadn't written her resume yet. He was immediately frustrated and confused but kindly offered to help her with her resume. Still, she refused his aid.

"I gave her a template on Reddit to help her figure it out and offered to help," he shared. "Instead, she decided to google some random resume and showed it to me."

"If I had to grade resumes it'd be an F," the man bluntly admitted. "I told her to use the template that I sent her and she went on a rant about how I must think her resume is [crap] and I don't trust her to make one herself."

Writing a successful resume can seem daunting to many job seekers.

Particularly given the current job market, reentering the job hunt and creating a resume — and the dreaded cover letter — can seem like an intimidating task, especially if you haven't done so in years.

Even after all the time and effort you invest into creating the perfect CV, there's a high probability a human won't even look at it. According to Skillademia, an online learning platform, 75% of resumes or CVs are rejected by an applicant tracking system before they reach the hiring manager, due to format, content, and lack of keywords. This means that only 25% of resumes make it in front of human eyes.

Even worse — just 3% result in an interview.

Yet, resumes are still needed for job seekers to be hired, and it makes sense that this Reddit man wants his wife's CV to be in top shape before applying to jobs.

As he mentioned, there are countless platforms, resources, and online coaches that can help you refine your resume and provide valuable tips and tricks to make your CV stand out. It's all about putting in the work.

The man admitted that he's 'practically begging' his wife to get another job and is concerned about the state of their finances if she doesn't.

He shared that it seems her current job is planning to fire her.

"I think if she loses her job and doesn't have anything set up there's a good chance we can become homeless because she refuses to let me try to get her spending under control," he wrote, adding that she constantly orders takeout food and spends unnecessarily.

Chay_Tee | Shutterstock

"I'm getting ready to just divorce her," he admitted. "I'm tired of feeling like I have to take care of a child. Maybe if we manage to dig ourselves out of this and keep our house we can repair the marriage but I no longer trust her and have lost all respect for her."

In a marriage, it's vital to be on the same page about finances. The best course of action to ensure that they're being smart about their money would be to have an open and honest conversation with his wife.

