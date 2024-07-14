Husband Whose Wife Left 'Out Of Nowhere' Says A Wedding Ring Means Nothing In 2024 — But People Say His Previous Videos May Offer A Clue

A man claimed to be shocked when his wife left him seemingly out of the blue. According to the distraught husband, there were no warning signs, and one day, he was simply served with divorce papers, and his now-ex had blocked him on all social media accounts.

While some may automatically pity the man, others online advised viewers to hold back on their sympathies, as he may not be as innocent as he portrays himself.

The man claimed that his wife left him out of the blue, but his previous posts told a different story.

In a TikTok video, Bradley Bliss recounted the utter shock he experienced when his wife left him.

“I guess this means absolutely nothing in the year 2024,” he said, pointing at the wedding band on his finger.

According to Bliss, his wife decided to have a “conscious uncoupling.” The term, which was coined by relationship coach Katherine Woodward Thomas, refers to the process of ending a romantic relationship respectfully and amicably, ensuring that there is no bad blood.

However, Bliss claimed that he never could have predicted that his wife would leave him. "It came out of nowhere. I wasn't expecting it at all," he said. “Just one day, I was served with divorce papers, and I was blocked on all social media accounts."

He then added that he and his wife engaged in so-called “sacred affairs” throughout their relationship.

“I suffer with ADHD, which means I have hyper-sexualization, which means there have been sacred affairs in our marriage,” he said.

Bliss claimed that his wife was on board with the affairs and that if she wasn’t, it would be “slightly ableist” of her.

Bliss made it clear that he did not blame the affairs as a factor in the end of his marriage. Instead, he argued that “outside influences,” such as his ex-wife’s therapist and her mother, are at fault.

“Big therapy corrupts the minds of women,” he claimed. “Her mom was also in her ear. It always got bad when she hung out with her mom. And the liberal media.”

“Those are all things that will tear up your marriage,” he declared, adding that his "biggest mistake" was allowing those "external forces" to corrupt his relationship.

He then went on to lament about his ex-wife's ability to get a divorce. "Unfortunately, in the state of Idaho, you can't really do anything about it," he said. "If a woman in Idaho wants a divorce, she can just get a divorce without any reason."

If Bliss’ statements did not raise enough alarm bells as to why his wife left, maybe his other videos will. Viewers did some digging into his social media accounts to uncover other reasons for his wife’s actions and found some disturbing evidence.

In a previous video, Bliss claimed that it was not a husband’s job to sexually please his wife.

According to Bliss, men are “not supposed” to get their female partners sexually aroused because women are not “meant” to be sexually aroused.

To put it in simpler terms, Bliss argued that when a woman becomes too sexually aroused (if that is even possible), the entire experience is less pleasurable for men.

He compared his analogy to smoking meat on a grill. “If you smoke a meat for too long, it starts to become a sloppy stew,” he said. “You do not want to have intercourse in the form of a sloppy stew.”

Bliss said that he “advises his clients” to engage in foreplay with their partners for no longer than five minutes.

“If it’s more than five minutes, then you’re in trouble,” he claimed. “You’re in the danger zone my brother.”

A healthy sex life where both partners feel satisfied is crucial in a relationship. According to a review conducted by the National Institutes of Health, 15.2 to 50.4% of women are not satisfied with their sex lives, and 50% of divorce rates in couples are due to a decline in their sexual satisfaction.

If Bliss still does not believe that he is at fault for his marriage ending because of his claims regarding female sexual anatomy or his affairs that he blames on his ADHD, maybe his other videos will provide yet another explanation.

According to Bliss, he does not believe that gaslighting, emotional abuse, or narcissism in relationships is “real.”

“It’s just terms created by big therapy and colonized feminism,” he argued.

While Bliss may be unable to understand why his wife left him, her reasoning is very apparent to viewers.

“The fact that he had no idea tells you everything you need to know,” one TikTok user commented.

“It’s a miracle she didn’t leave him sooner,” another commenter wrote.

People who are married want to feel valued and seen by their partner, both physically and emotionally. Bliss appeared to drop the ball on both.

Not only did he deny the fact that his wife deserved to be sexually pleasured, but he also invalidated her own experiences in the marriage by claiming that his own emotional abuse toward her did not even exist. Rather than taking any accountability, he blamed the fallout on “external forces” (the external forces being those who talked some sense into his wife and likely told her that she deserved better).

So Bliss can gripe online all he wants about marriage meaning “nothing” in 2024 — he clearly seems to be the biggest supporter of that idea in the first place.

