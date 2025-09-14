Stunned Husband Who Only Works About 3 Hours A Day Can't Believe How Productive His Wife Is

A husband admitted that he was shocked at just how much his wife was able to accomplish in a single workday compared to the measly three hours he could stay focused. Posting to Reddit, he said he couldn't wrap his head around how focused his wife could be and insisted it was "genetics."

While research has shown that most employees can only actually produce about 3 hours of productive work in an 8-hour workday, this husband's argument that you're either born with the ability to focus or you aren't is kind of a cop out. In fact, statistics have shown that women work 10% harder than men on average and are also assigned 10% more work than men, even though they are making 81.8% of what men do.

Advertisement

A husband who only works about 3 hours a day can't believe how productive his wife is.

"Yesterday, my wife worked from home which was the first time I got to see how she actually works. She starts at 9am and goes straight through until 12 without even looking at her phone. At noon she takes a one hour break and then from 1pm to 6pm she just powers through again," he began in his Reddit post.

cottonbro studio | Pexels

Advertisement

He explained that sometimes his wife will have a call, but she is able to go straight back to work and get everything done. However, for him, his actual time spent working is usually three hours out of eight. He said he thinks it's just genetics that's the reason why his wife is more productive than he is.

He even asked her if she's always been someone who's been able to focus entirely on work during the day, and she responded that she's always been that way. She pointed out that if there is work to be done, she'll make sure to get it done during the allotted time that she's supposed to.

"I do not think I have ever managed to work that efficiently in the 6 years since I started working. I really believe now that it is simply genetics and no matter how many productivity apps you try, either you are productive and focused or you are not," he continued.

Advertisement

Women have been found to be more productive than men.

According to an analysis from Hive, a productivity platform, women work 10% harder than men in today's offices. While both men and women actually complete about 66% of their assigned work, women are typically assigned 10% more work than men these days, and seemingly get it done at a faster rate.

Women are definitely held to higher standards than men in the workplace. They are often saddled with more non-promotable tasks than men and still expected to meet their deadlines without complaint. That kind of expectation and pressure is probably the reason why women tend to work a lot harder than men. They don't want to give anyone, especially their employer, a reason to think they're not hardworking. The demands that are expected of them just aren't the same for men.

Being productive has less to do with gender, though, despite research. It has to do with a willingness to stay disciplined and manage your time effectively. The fact that he's only working for three hours a day rather than eight says a lot about how he's able to focus and actually get things done.

It shows that his struggle lies in actually being able to concentrate, which means that he should work to develop better habits and a routine that allows him to be as productive as his wife is. Personally, I'd love to know what he does for a living and whether his boss is a woman or a man, because it's hard to imagine he will get far in his career without much focus. Then again, as a man, who knows...

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.