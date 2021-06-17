Dolphin, Bear, Wolf Or Lion — How These Mammals Determine Your Personality Type & Influence Your Sleep Habits

It used to be that when it came to our sleep patterns, people either identified as being Early Birds or Night Owls.

Predictably, Early Birds are up with the sun, are super-productive, and go to bed relatively early. Night Owls, however, sleep in, are more productive in the later hours, and go to bed much later.

It turns out that these general stereotypes don’t do our internal biological clocks much justice.

It’s true that some of us “need” more sleep than others, and that different people are more productive at different times of day. But human beings need more than two categories where our biological clocks are concerned, according to specialist Dr. Michael Breus.

Breus has developed a new way of determining what time of day suits each person best by developing 4 personality types that he calls "chronotypes." And these chronotypes tell us a lot more about ourselves than just our sleep patterns.

Knowing your chronotype can help you determine the best time of day to work, sleep, learn something new, wake up, or go to the gym.

And instead of using birds, Breus selected four mammals that best represent these different personality types. So, which one represents your personality?

1. Dolphin personality type​

The Dolphin personality type tends to be cautious, introverted, neurotic, and intelligent. They avoid risky situations, and constantly strive for perfection. They are completely obsessed with details.

Dolphins tend to wake up feeling tired and go on that way until the end of the day when they feel wide awake. They are the most productive in spurts throughout the day.

Best time for dolphins to:

Sleep: 11:30 PM

Wake up: 6:30 AM

Work out: 7:30 AM

Have sex: 8 PM

Learn something new: 3 PM-9 PM

2. Lion personality type​

The Lion personality type tends to be stable, practical and optimistic. Pretty good for such a major predator! Lions tend to focus on their health and they love, love, love positive social interactions.

Lions are most alert at noon. They get up early, and can fall asleep without much bother. It’s nice to be the king of the jungle!

Best time for lions to:

Sleep: 10 PM

Wake up: 5:30 AM

Work out: 5:30 PM

Have sex: 6 AM-7 AM

Learn something new: 8 AM-12 PM

3. Bear personality type​

The Bear personality type tends to be cautious. That said, they are also open-minded and very friendly.

They avoid conflict and prioritize happiness. There’s nothing a bear loves more than that which is familiar.

Most Bears wake up after hitting the snooze button in a bit of a daze. They feel tired by mid-to-late evening and sleep very deeply, but not for as long as they wish they could.

They are the most alert from mid-morning to early afternoon, and most productive before lunchtime. These are busy bears indeed!

Best time for bears to:

Sleep: 11 PM

Wake up: 7 AM

Work out: 12 PM

Have sex: 7AM or 9 PM

Learn something new: 10 AM-2 PM

4. Wolf personality type​

The Wolf personality type can be pessimistic and impulsive, but also creative if a little moody. They take risks and seek out pleasure and new things. They react with great emotional intensity.

Wolves hate getting out of bed before noon. They don’t feel tired until midnight or later. They are at their most alert at 7 PM and are most productive in the later morning hours and the later evening.

Best time for wolves to:

Sleep: Midnight

Wake up: 7:30 AM

Work out: 6 PM

Have sex: 10 AM or 10:30 PM

Learn something new: 5 PM-12 AM

These four chronotypes types seem much closer to actually representing how people function than the whole early bird and night owl thing ever could.

We spend so much of our time trying to change the way our internal biological clocks work. But what if we just took what we know about ourselves and worked from there?

Surely living life based on your biological personality type would bring a whole lot more happiness, too.

