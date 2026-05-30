The Silva Method Is A Powerful Way To Manifest On Purpose Instead Of Just Hoping For The Best

For thousands of years, meditation has been used to help people alleviate stress, overcome bad habits and emotional insecurity, increase creativity, develop concentration, harness mental capabilities, and achieve optimal well-being.

There are several different types of meditation, including spiritual, focused, mindfulness, and progressive. But one of the most controversial and debated self-help and meditation programs came from a Laredo, Texas electronics repairman named José Silvadoros (later shortened to Silva). He became interested in psychology as a means of raising his kids’ IQs.

Advertisement

Silva conducted experiments on his own family and friends and was convinced that his program, then known as Silva Mind Control, resulted in the development of psychic abilities and clairvoyance, especially in his daughter. The repairman-turned-psychologist launched the now-famous mind control method in the 1960s and shared it in his book published in 1978, "The Silva Mind Control Method."

What is The Silva Method?

The Silva Method, also known as the Silva Ultramind ESP System, is based on the human brain, which is made up of about 100 million neurons that switch between continuous bursts of energy and periods of rest. These periods of activity and rest are called "cycles."

Advertisement

When we are awake and moving around or highly active, we are in a "beta" frequency, functioning at about 20 cycles per second. During periods of relaxation or just before sleeping, the frequency of cycles per second lowers to about 14. During this low-activity time frame, we are in the "alpha" frequency range.

There are three other frequencies in which our brains function. They include "gamma," when we are highly active and engaged, "theta," the period right after we fall to sleep (during REM sleep), and "delta," a deep state of dreamless sleep.

pics five | Shutterstock

Advertisement

The Silva Method purports to teach people to consciously access the alpha frequency through meditation and other proprietary techniques. It also claims to show practitioners how to use both the left and right hemispheres of the brain in collaboration. Creativity and imagination reside in the right brain and are easily accessible at the alpha level. Logic and rationality live in the left brain.

Silva’s goal was to use both simultaneously to improve concentration, creativity, memory, and to enhance intuition. Silva graduates reported significant improvements in goal-setting and achievement, studying, memory, and overall well-being.

There have been several fascinating case studies on the Silva Method. One of the most comprehensive case studies of this revolutionary book compiled the results of many research projects into one report. That study showed overwhelmingly transformative and fascinating results in improving health, relaxation, sleep, creativity, dream control, and memory.

Advertisement

How To Use The Silva Mind Control Method:

If you want to explore the Silva Mind Control Method, there are a few techniques you can use to reach the alpha state necessary.

3-Finger Technique

For the 3-finger method, place the pads of your index and middle fingers against the pad of your thumb, similar to a common pose you’ve probably seen during meditation.

It is believed that there is a lot of power in the tips of your fingers and that, by bringing them together, that energy impacts your brain.

Be clear about what you want to get out of the process. It might be confidence, relaxation, or a specific goal. There are no limits to what you can manifest in your life, so shoot for the stars.

Advertisement

Lie down in a dark, quiet room where you won’t be disturbed, with your eyes covered to block out any light. Count backward from 10 while taking deep breaths. With each inhale and exhale, you should become increasingly relaxed.

Once you reach a state where your body is totally relaxed, but your mind is fully aware, bring your fingers together and start programming your desired outcomes. Tell yourself that, when in this relaxed state, you are exactly who and what you want to be. Over time, that programming will transfer into real life.

Glass of Water Technique

For this technique, just before bedtime, think clearly about a goal or manifestation. As instructed before, be super specific about what it is you want. Hold a cup of water just above eye level and tip it slightly toward you.

Now, tell yourself that the water is all you need to find a solution to the problem in your mind. Then, drink half of the water in your cup and go to sleep.

Advertisement

When you wake in the morning, grab that same cup of water, now half full, and repeat the mantra from the night before: “This is all I need to find a solution to my problem.” Drink the rest of the water.

Your answer will be delivered one of three ways: when you next go to sleep, via a phone call, email, or message from someone, or in some other way in the next 72 hours.

The Silva Method works when you are in control.

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

Advertisement

According to Silva himself, his teachings are all about controlling your relaxation, sleep, waking, and dreams to gain total autonomy over your thoughts and your life.

Moving in and out of the required alpha state involves intentionally entering the frequency through breathing and relaxation, falling deeply into the alpha state, programming your mind, and then exiting.

When setting goals, you must have the desire and belief that you can bring them to fruition. Expect to receive exactly what you are asking for, and keep it positive by focusing on what you want rather than what you don’t. Finally, visualize achieving that goal.

Advertisement

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle, entertainment, and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.