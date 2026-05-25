How To Manifest A Job In 13 Days, According To A Man Who’s Done It

A man who goes by the handle Analytical Alchemy on TikTok explained how he communicated with his higher self spiritually for 13 days to manifest his dream job.

The practice of manifestation has been gaining popularity on social media, and for good reason. Manifestation is a way of achieving your greatest desires, even your dream job. Both spiritualists and scientists have touted the practice because it works, and Analytical Alchemy's experience is no exception.

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A man shared how he manifested a job in 13 days.

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In a TikTok video, Analytical Alchemy shared that he had previously used manifestation in other aspects of his life with great success, so when he had applied for the perfect job, he knew he had to use the technique to unlock the opportunity.

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He submitted his application on January 3rd, and by the night of the 4th, he was already taking steps to restructure aspects of his life to fit the prospective career.

The man rented an Airbnb after submitting his application to reroute his life path by disrupting his routine.

In order to facilitate the manifestation, he wanted to create a new timeline for himself that was quite different from daily life. He knew the shift would be abrupt, so he had to introduce new elements into his life that would invite change, so he rented an Airbnb.

The rental was located in the city where the job was located, which was an hour and a half away from his actual home. He only stayed there for one night, but the intention behind this was to disrupt his living pattern and be within close proximity to the dream job.

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Intention is one of the crucial steps in manifestation. You must set your heart and mind on what you want, which will focus your attention and make your goal clear. Having a detailed picture of what you desire leads to greater, faster success, and the belief in achieving it must be unwavering.

The man also engaged in a set of meditations that allowed him to visualize his end goal with clarity and release his mind from anxiety.

Every night for one hour, he would do one of two meditations to calm any built-up tension and further his intentions.

The first of the pair would be a controlled meditation accompanied by an amethyst stone, which he made circular motions over. Amethysts are traditionally known for helping activate your third eye spiritually, as well as clearing up any brain fog so that you can better focus on your manifestations.

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The other guided meditation he did nightly involved a green candle, which is known for its association with prosperity and good fortune. The intentions he had set during these rituals were clarity, protection, and prosperity. In order to achieve the most successful practices, the intentions should be carved into the green candle.

The most shocking sign that he was on the right path was the candle bending into a peculiar position. He had left it outside overnight following his meditation, and when he went to retrieve it the next day, the candle had bent to a ninety-degree angle.

He took this as a sign that he was in the correct timeline and that his manifestation was on its way to coming true. His higher self was communicating through the candle, affirming that this position was within his reach.

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Every night before bed, he would ask his higher self for guidance in this process.

Your higher self is like a divine being that is disconnected from the negative aspects of your daily routine, and therefore can help guide you to the path best fit for you.

The man would ask his spiritual being to allow him into a dimension where he could experience the energy that came with the job he wanted. Following these requests, he would experience lucid dreams that correlated with his intentions.

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"The first thing that I noted [in the dreams] was how wonderful I felt, and that energy of, I guess, contentment and lack of anxiety," he said. This spiritual connection allowed him to let go of past stressors that no longer fit his current timeline and to clarify his desires.

The energy that he experienced within the dreams carried into his everyday life, allowing for a refreshed mind that would be prepared for further meditations and manifestation.

The most important aspect of this process was the support from his husband, who is known as a 'kitchen witch.'

During previous manifestation journeys, his husband provided aid by casting incantations. A "kitchen witch" is defined by their ability to manifest through food-based spells; he describes his partner as this and a medium, or someone who can communicate with spirits.

Alongside the incantations cast in his favor, his husband worked with a deity with whom he commonly communicates. The man shared that he only requests help with manifestations when it is absolutely necessary, and that the help from his partner has always been successful.

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He also explained that he has had dreams where he and his husband were embodied as the divine feminine. It was the Universe's message that they were balanced spiritually and could be all-powerful when working together. After these dreams, he knew it would be in his best interest to seek his partner's guidance.

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At the end of the day, having a strong support system is important. When you are pursuing a new career or anything that you have set as a goal, having someone in your corner can make all the difference.

The man shared that he not only got a second interview after his manifestation work, but the company also moved forward with a background check. He credited his success to his spiritual work and encouraged people to follow similar steps when reaching for any major goal.

Gabrielle Mattes is a writer working towards a Creative Writing degree. Her focus is lifestyle, wellness, human interest, and relationships.