How My Trauma Response Saved My Son's Life

My firstborn son

For the next 18 years, I would take my son to doctor after doctor after doctor, specialist after specialist after specialist, because he was constantly ill. Bacteria attracted to my son’s body like bullets to a target. When I took him to public places or family gatherings, and others held him, 24 hours later, he would be ill with some upper respiratory infection. We would return to doctor after doctor after doctor, ER after ER after ER.

The pediatrician, nurses, and nutritionist all found fault with me. Why was I in their office again and again and again?

“He has allergies,” they said.

“That’s normal,” they said.

“You have to breastfeed,” they said, even though my son was not thriving on breastmilk, projectile vomiting across the room when he nursed, and low on their growth percentile charts.

“Change your diet,” they said, instructing me to remove all citrus and spices. “You need to make your breast milk tolerable for his stomach.”

“He has colic,” they said. “Lots of babies have colic. It’s normal. He will outgrow it.”

“Fine. He can try the formula,” they said, noting that the markings on the growth percentile charts indicated that my son was still not growing as he should.

“He has skin allergies,” they said. “That’s why this rash on his back, abdomen, and arms keeps coming back. Use this cream and change your laundry detergent. Double rinse. Don’t wash his clothes with yours. He’ll be fine.”

“He’s constipated,” they said. “That’s why his stomach is distended and you only see pellets in his diaper. Give him diluted prune juice.”

They medicated and trivialized every complaint. When I asked why so many things were wrong and if all these symptoms indicated a bigger problem, they became even more irritated with me.

“He’ll be fine,” they said. “He’s adjusting to the outside world. We see this all the time with lots of babies.”

My son’s rounded face became lean and gaunt, his eyes sunken like dried-up pools in their bony orbits, unlike the face and eyes of my baby sister and the children I nannied. I kept watching my son’s body wither. And while he smiled at times, my son had a perpetual look of pain and sadness on his face, a look that he still talks about today as a man approaching 29. He is haunted by his baby pictures — the many I took because there was none of my babyhood and only three of my early childhood compared to the 100+ photographs of my older sister.

Adaptations and the fight for survival

For the first three years, my son did not sleep lying in his bassinet, crib, or toddler bed. Instead, most nights, I sat with him in a rocking chair, positioning his abdomen on my left shoulder blade, his head propped up on a pillow because the vertical position somehow relieved the pain that prevented him from sleeping horizontally. Whenever I put him to bed at night, a few minutes later, he would start screaming, and eventually, to let my husband and him sleep, I sat in the chair. There was nothing else I could do. I only dropped him once.

When we visited my husband’s family or were out in public, I begged people not to put his face on their clothes, kiss his face, breathe on him, or touch his hands that he would put into his mouth. I also explained how to position him almost vertically for his feedings. People resisted my instructions. What did I know as a first-time mom? They thought I was psychosomatic. Something must be wrong with me. But like clockwork, 24 to 36 hours after such visits and people’s violations of my instructions, my baby would be ill again.

And we would be back at the doctor’s where my concerns would be invalidated, just as my instructions to those who loved my baby boy and thought they had more mothering knowledge and experience than me were ignored. My son got sick at the babysitter’s with the same frequency as when we went to family and other gatherings. He was seemingly allergic to people.

Eventually, I quit my job and stayed at home to care for my sick son. I started writing everything down: lists of medications, frequencies, dosages, dates of every illness and doctor or ER visit, diagnoses, and new drugs. I made copies of the lists to preserve my voice and sanity and give accurate accounting when I went to old and new doctors and specialists alike.

I stocked and maintained three shelves with medicines in one double-doored kitchen cupboard and one shelf in the refrigerator. My husband was a chronic asthmatic, so I kept the top shelf organized with his medications. When I saw that baby medications increasingly did nothing for my son’s young body, I eventually began using my husband's medications on my son. I constantly researched to find any natural and homeopathic medicines that might help.

I began making herbal or bush teas known as therapeutic, mucus-clearing, and immune-strengthening. I also administered adult doses of specific vitamins and siete jarabes, a seven-oil mix that a friend from Puerto Rico introduced to me.

My son needed to live. He did not ask to be born but was here and deserved a chance. He deserved someone to fight, love, and sacrifice for him so that he could breathe, live, and laugh.