My Invisible Illness Made Me Realize How Absent My Partner Was

Illness, waiting, and despair

Manly remains important to me, but it took my illness to help me accept that we could only work when I was functioning in my prime. I never anticipated what would happen to us if I became ill long-term.

As a woman who lives with the anticipatory grief of my son’s as-yet incurable, progressive illness, Cystic Fibrosis (CF), his needs are consistently present and could worsen at any time.

When I'm healthy, I can handle all my needs. But when the roaring, ravaging spate of hyperthyroidism suddenly drowned me, robbing me of all my strength, energy, and ability to breathe, sleep, walk, regulate my emotions, and think clearly, Manly did not support me in the ways I communicated that needed.

Over the five months that it took to achieve drug-induced control of my illness, including disease-induced depression, I invited Manly four times to talk so that I could share what I needed and how he could help me. I avoided distractions, carefully planned what I needed to say, and adapted to Manly’s communication style, which he appreciated. These conversations became vital because I increasingly understood that Manly did not realize how much I was suffering; plus, he constantly said, “Tell me what you need.”

Advertisement

Manly understood physical needs and would willingly supply them if I explicitly asked. He understood prescription pick up and picked up my medicines twice in those five raging months. He regularly offered or surprised me with my favorite foods and took me home after work a few times when I walked over to meet him at the hospital where he worked, and once, he picked me up at work after a late day. He took me to the hospital for the first of three emergency visits I needed.

But I waited five months for Manly to change three living room light bulbs that blew at the onset of my illness, and eventually climbed a ladder to replace them myself when I was well enough. While ten-minute walks became hour-long during those five NYC winter months when I wintered, too, in my body, only once did Manly offer to take me to work — when temperatures hovered around 17 degrees, and seeing me hesitate, he said, “Come on. Get in the truck. I’m cold.”

Early on, Manly offered to take me home every day after work, which I thanked him for. However, I refused because the thought of waiting at work for an extra two hours for his hospital shift to end felt like another drowning tsunami. I was already waiting for wellness, for my depressive, debilitating, drowning nightmare to be over, and for Manly to radiate rays of recognition of what I was going through.