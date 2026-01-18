The Habit From The Late 1500s That Can Make Your Life Better Almost Instantly

Written on Jan 18, 2026

woman writing in commonplace book PeopleImages / Shutterstock
Centuries ago, long before highlighters, sticky notes, and productivity apps, people faced one significant problem: how to hold onto important ideas. Their solution? Commonplace books.

In the late 16th century, commonplace books served as a way to collect quotes, observations, ideas, and bits of wisdom gathered from daily life. The habit of keeping one was exceptionally effective, and it provided mental clarity by saving someone from having to remember everything at once. In a world of constant information, this ages-old practice may help you feel more grounded and focused as you move through the day.

Keeping a commonplace book can help improve your thinking and reduce your mental clutter.

Unlike a standard notebook or journal, commonplace books are filled with information gleaned from other sources. These weren't like diaries in a modern sense, but were rather a practical tool that helped people remember things and organize things they learned or wanted to remember.

woman practicing old-fashioned habit of keeping commonplace book Ironika | Shutterstock

Many famous historical figures kept commonplace books, including Virginia Woolf and John Locke. However, they were also used by ordinary people, especially during the Renaissance, when information was rapidly spreading.

Now, commonplace books are making a comeback, with people looking for ways to get off their phones, reconnect with the world, and get inspired.

There are great benefits to having a commonplace book.

Writing down ideas forces you to process them, rather than thinking about them and letting them go. Over time, you'll find yourself able to make better connections between others' thoughts and form your own opinions and conclusions.

Because all of your half-remembered ideas are stored in an external memory, mental space is freed up for creativity and problem-solving. You can always refer back to them later, so you don't have to worry about forgetting them.

Your writing and communication skills will likely become stronger, too. Being exposed to well-formed ideas helps improve your own expression. A commonplace book can help you develop your style and vocabulary by learning from examples.

Starting your own commonplace book is simple.

All you truly need is a notebook and a pen, and the rest is totally up to you. Traditionally, commonplace books are organized by ideas or themes using different headers or placemarkers. Then, you write down any quotes, excerpts, lyrics, or whatever else you come across that falls under those categories on the corresponding pages.

woman on couch writing in commonplace book Andrii Iemelianenko | Shutterstock

If that method isn't speaking to you, another way to do it is to divide the information by the content type. For example, you could have different sections for "Inspiring Quotes" and "Interesting Facts." But the key is to organize it however makes the most sense to you and your brain. 

Once you've created your commonplace book, try carrying it around with you. When you're out and about, jot down anything that catches your interest. Eventually, it may become an integral part of your routine. You'll enjoy having the opportunity to reflect on the information you've gathered over days, weeks, months, or even years.

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.

