Exactly How To Hold Your Boss Accountable When They Are Constantly Disappointing You

Having a boss that you are not a fan of can sabotage your workday experience. A study conducted by DDI found that 57% of employees who eventually quit their jobs do so because they can no longer stand working for their bosses.

However, instead of abandoning their jobs and struggling to find another one, many workers don’t even consider the possibility of holding their bosses accountable for their actions.

One management coach is telling employees how they can change that.

Management coach Vince Anderson is teaching workers how they can hold their bosses accountable.

Anderson stressed that before holding their employer accountable for their actions, employees should start the conversation by explaining that it was not easy for them to do but that there was a reason.

“If you do want to hold them accountable, then start by breaking that down into individual actions that you can hold them to account on,” Anderson said.

The management coach shared the F.E.E.D. framework that employees should use when holding a manager accountable.

He introduced the framework for holding your boss accountable, a model known as “F.E.E.D,” which stands for “Facts,” “Effect,” “Expectation,” and “Development.”

First, Anderson urged employees to be “really factual” about what they’re holding their bosses accountable for. “Avoid your opinions or your feelings and keep it objective,” he said.

Second, effects. Employees should explain to their bosses how their actions have impacted them personally or the company as a whole.

“If you can tie this into what effects it’s having on them as a manager achieving the goal, that thereafter will be even better,” Anderson pointed out.

Third, expectations. Workers need to ask their bosses what they expect from them after the conversation so they can hold them accountable if they slip through the cracks again.

Lastly, regarding development, Anderson encouraged employees to ask their bosses how they would achieve the expectations and move things forward.

As difficult as it can be for employees, holding their bosses accountable for their actions promotes a more productive and healthy work environment for the entire team.

Accountability in the workplace makes people focus more on their responsibilities, fostering greater commitment and contributing to overall employee satisfaction.

Dejan_Dundjerski | Canva Pro

Holding bosses accountable encourages open and honest communication between employees and management, fostering trust and collaboration.

More employees are likely to stay at their companies if they know that they can count on their bosses.

Although it may be initially uncomfortable to hold your boss accountable, it is worth it if it means waking up for work each morning is easier than it used to be.

You deserve to feel valued and heard at the place you dedicate so much of yourself to. Make sure your boss knows that!

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.