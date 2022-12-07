10 Ways To Get Rid Of Butt Acne — Fast

When I was a teenager, I viewed my acne as the worst thing that could possibly happen to a person. Now I'm in my 30s and I want to look back at my younger self and laugh at her naivete.

Not only are there much worse things that can and do happen every single day, but acne on the butt is also a thing, and woe betide those of us who it suddenly decides to plague.

It's usually harder to treat than acne on your face, and not just because your butt is usually in pants being sat upon all day either. Luckily, while you can't go around pantless all day long, there are methods for how to get rid of butt acne.

Don't be embarrassed for trying to find a solution. The skin on your butt may not be your face, but that doesn't mean that how it looks and feels to you isn't important.

What causes butt acne?

Butt acne is hard to treat because it's not acne in the first place. By and large, when you see red bumps and blemishes on your behind, they are not pimples, but folliculitis, a mild infection that can lead to inflamed pores.

There are a few non-acne-related causes for bumps on your butt.

1. Sweat

Sweat is how your body cools you down after you heat it up or put it through a challenge.

We often sweat when we exercise, so it's important to always shower after you sweat; otherwise, the sweat (that is inevitably mixed with dirt, grime, and oils) will dry and block your pores, creating acne.

This can happen on your butt and can be worse since we don't often check to see how our buttocks looks.

2. Chafing

Acne can be caused by chafing due to wearing too-tight clothing, which causes friction. The friction makes the hair follicles inflamed, causing a condition called folliculitis, a type of acne.

Try wearing looser clothing and exfoliate the area that is inflamed.

3. Bacteria

Bacteria is another culprit that causes those butt bumps. Acne usually happens when an area is inflamed or infected. But bacteria can cause acne by seeping into the pores located on your buttocks.

Luckily, there are methods to getting rid of butt acne or other bumps. And it doesn't require a trip to the dermatologist.

How to Get Rid of Butt Acne Fast

1. Invest in benzoyl peroxide.

Magic isn't sold in cans (because magic isn't real, sorry), but if it was, this stuff would be it. Benzoyl peroxide cleaners are really helpful in clearing up acne and folliculitis because it's antimicrobial.

But don't just lather up your cheeks, rinse, and call it a day — take your time! While soaping up, sing a couple of verses of your favorite song so that you're making sure to maximize the amount of time you're spending exposing your problem area to the product itself.

2. Try salicylic acid.

Now that benzoyl peroxide is in the mix, people don't talk about this acid so much, but it still has a myriad of uses and your butt acne is one of them.

The great thing about salicylic acid is that it chemically sloughs away dead skin cells and oil. When those two are still present, they are just begging to get clogged and start an infection. After your benzoyl peroxide shower and singing, whip out products with salicylic acid.

3. Shower after your workout.

You're already treating your body right by making sure you get a decent amount of exercise, now keep up that good treatment and wash yourself.

When you work out, you sweat, and if you aren't stripping out of your workout clothes and showering yourself clean, you're literally marinating in sweat, dirt, and oil, which is a perfect combination for butt acne.

4. Exfoliate.

Human beings have a lot of skin, and we grow more every single day. Just 10 hours in the same pair of underwear and pants leaves your dead skin cells with nowhere to go... except back down into your pores.

Gently exfoliating, be it with a sponge, a scrubber, or a scrub itself, is a great way to make sure your pores and butt skin stay in working order.

5. Moisturize with alpha hydroxy.

Doesn't adding moisture cause your pores to clog? Not if you're doing it right, my friends, not if you're doing it right.

Not only does keeping your butt moisturized mean it's going to be nice and healthy, it means that your skin is less likely to peel and fall away, which is something we all want.

6. Wear loose-fitting clothes.

Wearing super-tight clothing can cause acne to form. To solve this problem, wear loose-fitting clothing so it isn't rubbing against you constantly, causing friction.

Stick to yoga pants, leggings, a flowy skirt or mom jeans. And try to wear cotton, as it's less likely to cause irritation.

7. Use tea tree oil.

Tea tree oil treats several skin irritations, one of them being acne.

This oil has plenty of natural antibacterial properties. There have also been studies showing that tea tree oil has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce and treat acne.

8. Stop using fabric softeners.

Some people have extremely sensitive skin, and when they come across certain allergens their skin can break out.

Fabric softeners can hold allergens within them and might be the cause of breakouts on your butt. To prevent this from happening, stop using softeners in your laundry and switch to something hypoallergenic.

9. Use salt water.

Acne develops because your pores become clogged or infected. Because salt water has antimicrobial properties, this will reduce the redness and treat your pimples with ease.

Simply use 1 teaspoon of table salt to 2 cups of water. Using a washcloth, apply it to your affected area.

10. Use a warm compress.

A warm compress helps alleviate any pain, reduces redness, and opens your pores. The heat can also drag out some of the bacteria and pus that your acne is harboring.

When to See a Doctor

Butt acne is often not harmful or dangerous, but it is always best to see a doctor when the condition becomes worse, or if you notice anything out of the ordinary.

If you have recurring pimples on your butt or if your acne turns into large bumps, you may want to have a dermatologist take a look.

