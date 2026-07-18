Lower, Middle, & Upper Class People Usually Spend Their Mornings Completely Differently

Having a solid morning routine can make what some people consider one of the most challenging times of the day run a bit smoother. A person’s income bracket actually plays a big role in how they can spend their morning, though.

People from different walks of life have different priorities that take up their time each day. Beliefs about money, time, and freedom will naturally vary widely based on how much of each one an individual has, meaning that the gap between the rich and the poor includes what people do with their time, or lack thereof, every morning.

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Lower, middle, and upper-class people don’t have the same resources, so they can’t spend their mornings in the same way.

Everyone would like to believe that money can’t buy happiness, but the truth is more complicated than an old cliché. Wealthier folks tend to have a greater amount of freedom than their counterparts who are used to a tighter budget. When someone is living paycheck to paycheck, their main focus is doing whatever it takes to earn that paycheck instead of doing what makes them the most comfortable.

Upper-class people have the flexibility to fill their mornings with things that enhance their well-being.

It’s become a commonly accepted stereotype that the wealthiest people actually don’t have to work as much as everyone else. That might not be true in every case since data from 2021 showed that the 10% of Americans who made the most money actually worked a few hours more than the 10% who made the least.

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It’s still hard to imagine someone who’s truly at the top of the upper class, like Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos, spending a lot of time in the office. Plenty of people have earned their wealth through working hard, but some people have become so rich that they have a level of control over their schedules that most others don’t.

Instead of rushing to get ready for work as quickly as possible, the upper class takes some time to do something that’s truly good for them first thing in the morning. Whether that means going to the gym or meditating and journaling, it’s the kind of thing that people in different classes just can’t squeeze in. Upper-class folks can often delegate things like commuting and childcare to other people, so they have much more freedom.

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Middle-class people have morning routines that let them find some balance between work and wellness.

The middle class is in that unique spot where they don’t have an overabundance of money, but they do have enough to feel stable. They can’t maintain that stability if they lose their jobs, though, so this group has to put a little more focus on work than the upper class does.

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A 2025 survey revealed that 90% of Americans think morning routines are important, but 56% don’t spend more than half an hour on them because they just don’t have enough time. This is a pretty good representation of the middle class. They strive to have the kind of time that would let them take a Pilates class or a sunrise hike, but that’s more of a goal than reality.

The definition of the middle class isn’t set in stone, and the income required to be a part of it can vary widely. Not everyone in the middle class could really be described as thriving, but plenty are far from struggling. They have to take their kids to school and get to work on time, but they might not feel like they’re part of the all-consuming rat race that the lower class knows.

Lower-class people don’t have traditional schedules that make it easy for them to fit in a classic morning routine.

When most people think about the typical work day, they think of a predictable 9-to-5 schedule. Members of the lower class often work outside of these hours, though. Many of them work shifts that can take place during unconventional times. No one would expect a white-collar office worker to work a night shift, but that’s normal for blue-collar jobs.

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That can obviously throw someone’s entire morning off. They could be just clocking out when others are preparing for a new day. Other things that are available to the upper class, and sometimes the middle class, aren’t possible for them. There’s no pricey gym membership or elaborate breakfast to speak of.

A person’s socioeconomic status is closely related to how much money they make, and the lower class is the most likely to have a hard time making ends meet. Essentials that other folks take for granted aren’t always guaranteed for them, so they do whatever it takes to provide for themselves and their families, even if it means giving up the time that other people would use to find some peace and grounding in the morning.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.